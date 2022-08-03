ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House: Falling gas prices mean more than OPEC numbers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221SFz_0h3fqhaU00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last month on the possibility that he could get some additional oil production out of OPEC+ in coming weeks, but the cartel and other nations announced a scant increase Wednesday.

The White House responded by stressing that what matters is the steady decline in oil and gasoline prices from summer highs, not the actions taken by OPEC+ to pump an additional 100,000 barrels of oil in September. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the decline began June 14, the day the administration disclosed plans for Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The fact of the matter is that oil and gas prices are coming down,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at her briefing. “The moment he announced his trip we saw gas prices and oil prices coming down.”

While there may be a correlation, it is unclear whether the announced trip caused prices to decline. Oil prices can be determined by a wide range of factors including changes in supply, the pace of economic growth, geopolitical events and extreme weather.

Behind Jean-Pierre in the briefing room was a blue chart that showed a 17% drop in average U.S. gas costs since prices peaked at about $5 a gallon. AAA puts the current national average at $4.16 a gallon. Crude oil prices fell Wednesday to just below $91 a barrel, down from more than $120 in early June.

Still, gas prices are 31% above their level last year, frustrating voters ahead of the midterm elections and heightening concerns about an economic downturn in the U.S. and Europe as central banks try to get inflation under control.

Energy prices jumped after Russia, a major energy producer, invaded Ukraine in late February. That prompted a series of sanctions and other measures at a time when refining capacity was tight and oil production was still recovering from the pandemic that began in 2020. The Biden administration has called on OPEC+ as well as domestic producers and refineries to increase output, an effort the administration tried to bridge by releasing 1 million barrels daily from the U.S. strategic reserve.

The war in Ukraine quickly rejiggered global politics. Natural gas shortages threatened Europe and Biden’s approval ratings sank as prices at the pump climbed. Biden’s Saudi Arabia trip was something of an about-face, given that at a 2019 debate during the presidential campaign, Biden had called the kingdom a “pariah” for the killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

Yet after Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in mid-July, Biden raised expectations that a meaningful amount of supply could be coming onto the market. Asked about the impact his meeting would have on oil prices, he said “you won’t see that for another couple of weeks” in what appeared to be a reference to Wednesday’s meeting of the OPEC oil cartel.

In a world that uses nearly 100 million barrels of oil daily, the added production amounted to a miniscule 0.1% increase. In a prior meeting, OPEC had boosted oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August.

But in a statement, OPEC+ warned about the reasons why it was being cautious in adding oil to the market. The countries in the cartel, which is led by Saudi Arabia, needed to keep some of their oil capacity in reserve in case of future disruptions. They also noted the “chronic” lack of investment in oil production that has coincided with wealthier nations’ shift away from fossil fuels to address climate change.

Biden is trying to reduce the U.S. reliance on fossil fuels. Democratic allies are working to push through the Senate a measure that includes $369 billion in climate change-fighting strategies over the next decade. That spending would include tax breaks for wind and solar as well as for purchasing electric vehicles.

Comments / 37

Pam S.
2d ago

The Democrats could give us gas for free... I'll never trust them ever...EVER! I WILL NEVER FORGET & OR FORGIVE THEM, FOR WHAT THEY ARE INTENTIONALLY DOING TO HURT US ALL!

Reply(1)
21
Vickie Golden
2d ago

Gas prices in St. Louis is still over 4.00 a gallon yes it’s coming down slowly but will it go back up we will see . My guess yes

Reply(1)
14
Bucky the pit bull
2d ago

This woman is a perfect example of how these socialist democrats look down their nose at the American people and lie with a smile

Reply
17
Related
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joe Biden
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Linus Business#Business Economics#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
White House
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy