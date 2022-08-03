Bryson DeChambeau bizarrely compares LIV Golf to pizza

Read on thecomeback.com
Related
thecomeback.com
Legendary golfer begged to join LIV Golf, but was turned down
LIV Golf has seemingly offered a contract to just about every big name in the sport of golf, but there is one prominent name that was reportedly turned down by LIV after he asked to join the Saudi-backed tour. Two-time major championship winner John Daly discussed his negotiations with LIV...
GOLF・
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s historic pole victory
NASCAR Cup Series competitor Bubba Wallace is one of the most polarizing racers in the sport, and he made career history on Saturday that will set him up in prime position to potentially win the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. Wallace was able to take home...
Comments / 1