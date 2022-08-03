iPadOS 16 release date reportedly delayed by a month — here's why

Read on www.laptopmag.com
Astro Slide 5G review: Keyboards on phones are back
The Astro Slide 5G stands out from modern smartphones by adding a built-in, backlit mechanical keyboard that’s a dream to use, but it can’t escape the downfalls of its average specs — especially at its flagship price. Pros. +. Fantastic keyboard. +. Stellar 6.39-inch AMOLED display. +
Samsung Unpacked 2022 August event: Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more expected
The second Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is coming August 10, 2022 and it's shaping up to be another big one with Samsung tipping new foldables, wearables, and earbuds. While it doesn't identify them by name, we are expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, a new pair of Galaxy Buds, and possibly more. If you are a big Samsung fan, you can even place a reservation now and get a $200 credit to use at Samsung's online store.
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM4: Which noise-cancelling earbuds are better?
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first attempt at noise-cancelling earbuds. They deliver impressive active noise cancellation (ANC), along with dynamic sound and lengthy battery life. Most importantly, they offer deep Google Assistant integration that no rival can match. Sony spared no expense when assembling their flagship...
I turned my Steam Deck into the best retro emulator — here’s how I did it and what happened
I love my Steam Deck, but thanks to a really easy process with just 20 minutes of work, it has been transformed into one of the best emulators I have ever used. Backwards compatibility has always been a weird subject for game consoles, from Microsoft building it into the Xbox Series X and Series S to Sony being a little awkward about it and putting classic titles on PS Plus Premium. Not to mention Nintendo pretending game preservation doesn’t exist.
Best MacBook for college students in 2022
The best MacBook for college students will vary depending on the major, how much time is spent lugging the laptop around campus, and how long it needs to go on a single charge. We won't ignore value either as some of Apple's laptops can get expensive and unfortunately, none of them will pay your tuition for you.
