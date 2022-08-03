Sports world reacts to triumphant return of beloved extreme sport

Read on thecomeback.com
College football world roasts Notre Dame for cringeworthy video
When Notre Dame named Marcus Freeman its new coach, the 36-year-old became one of the youngest head coaches in all of college football. Unfortunately for the Fighting Irish, a young coach leading the program does not seem to have helped their team’s social media performance. On Thursday, Notre Dame...
Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan
We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
LeBron James’ likely future with Lakers revealed
After four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA megastar LeBron James’ future with the team was slightly in question as James entered the last year of his contract with the team. But it looks like James will be staying in Los Angeles. James met with the Lakers last...
MLB world reacts to circus catch from A’s outfielder
While the Oakland Athletics were defeated 7-3 by the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, the game’s top highlight was supplied by Oakland outfielder, Ramón Laureano. While Laureano is known primarily for his incredible throwing arm, his glovework also provides highlights. That’s what happened on Saturday, albeit in a strange manner.
NFL world reacts to Raiders owner absolutely devouring hot wings
While it’s great to have football back in any capacity, NFL preseason games are not always the most interesting to watch with bench players and backups traditionally getting the bulk of the reps. But during Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders, viewers got a surprising bit of entertainment from Raiders owner Mark Davis.
Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight
Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
Shannon Sharpe says NFL may call Aaron Rodgers after admission of ayahuasca use
Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a surprising announcement on a podcast with Onnit supplement founder Aubrey Marcus the other day, saying he has taken the psychoactive tea ayahuasca, which includes hallucinogen DMT.. Rodgers (seen above on The Pat McAfee Show on April 28) bragged about the plant...
Watch as Joe Burrow leads team sprints in hilariously unique way
Even though he’s only been in the NFL for two seasons, quarterback Joe Burrow is the unquestioned leader of the Cincinnati Bengals, and he proved that once again this week, leading his team through a drill in an absolutely hilarious way. Burrow is currently unable to practice with the...
College basketball world reacts to ridiculous John Calipari complaint
When Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few announced plans for a home-and-home series between the two schools in 2022 and 2023, most of the college basketball world assumed that meant both games would be played in the schools’ respective home arenas. Apparently,...
Yankees’ Triple-A player, the all-time MLB leader in one stat, suspended for 50 games
The latest MLB suspension for a banned substance is to Derek Dietrich. Dietrich, a versatile infielder/outfielder who’s been in the Yankees’ minor-league organization this year (with the Double-A Somerset Patriots and more recently with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders), has played in the majors in eight different seasons, but his most recent major-league stint was 25 games with the Texas Rangers in 2020. At the end of that stint, he was MLB’s all-time leader in hit by pitch rate (amongst players with at least 1,500 career plate appearances).
Browns reveal plan for Deshaun Watson
The Deshaun Watson saga has taken yet another turn, as we now know that the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback will serve at least a six-game suspension after the court ruling from former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. Despite this, the Cleveland Browns have revealed their plan for Deshaun Watson as...
Umpire blasted for performance in Braves vs. Mets game
Saturday’s MLB action featured a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, the two top teams in the National League East. Game 1 of that doubleheader did not go well for one man on the field, home plate umpire Jeff Nelson. Nelson struggled with his strike zone...
Benny Williams Has Strong, Efficient Outing for USA East Coast Basketball
Rising Syracuse basketball sophomore Benny Williams is playing for USA East Coast on a three game international tour in Spain. In the first game, he scored two points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and had one steal in 13 minutes of USA East Coast's 82-65 win. In game two, Williams ...
Arizona State NIL collective accidentally admits to recruiting violation
The NCAA‘s recent change that allows athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) has made college football feel like the wild west at times with few rules and regulations. But there are still rules, and Arizona State’s new NIL collective might find that out the hard way.
NFL world reacts to veteran linebacker’s shocking retirement
Veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso has not played in the NFL since 2019 but ultimately decided that he wanted another shot in the NFL, signing with the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Unfortunately for New Orleans, his stay with the organization didn’t last long, and it appears that his time in the NFL is done for good.
Minor League baseball team trolls rival with epic “Simpsons” scene
The Reno Aces won their game against the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday. But as one-sided as the victory was on the field, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks might have scored an even bigger victory against its counterpart from the Oakland Athletics on Twitter after the game. Things...
NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s historic pole victory
NASCAR Cup Series competitor Bubba Wallace is one of the most polarizing racers in the sport, and he made career history on Saturday that will set him up in prime position to potentially win the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. Wallace was able to take home...
EuroLeague player has shocking criticism of Steph Curry
Throughout his career, Stephen Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA Championships while making eight All-Star games, earning two MVP awards, and breaking the NBA’s all-time 3-pointer record. But apparently, that’s not enough to earn him respect from one particular EuroLeague player and NBA journeyman.
Aaron Rodgers reveals how long he’ll play NFL football
At 38 years old, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the second oldest active quarterback in the NFL, behind only Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who turned 45 years old this week. But Rodgers revealed that he has no intentions of playing football for that long. When asked...
Michigan grad Rich Eisen hilariously trolls Ohio State at NFL Hall of Fame
It’s a bold move to come to the state of Ohio and disrespect the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes, but that’s exactly what Michigan graduate Rich Eisen did at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday night. During his opening speech at the NFL’s Hall of Fame...
