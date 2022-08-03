McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge to host Relay For Life on Saturday

Pitt County’s annual Relay For Life will take place at the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge on Saturday to fight cancer and celebrate 20 years of North Carolina’s only home away from home for cancer patients.

Organizers said the event will be a fun-filled evening that celebrates cancer survivors and remembers those who were lost from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Hope Lodge, 930-A Wellness Drive.

“We are excited to bring the Relay For Life movement to the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge for the first time ever,” said Rachel Urban, executive director for the American Cancer Society in central and eastern North Carolina.

“We look forward to celebrating the incredible stories of hope, hospitality, perseverance and triumph demonstrated by the Hope Lodge guests over the last 20 years, and to sharing our passion to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer in such a special place.”

Almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year, Urban said, but the American Cancer Society will continue to support life-saving research and services thanks to the passion shared by supporters of Relay for Life and the Hope Lodge.

The McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge opened in Greenville’s Medical District in the spring of 2002 and has provided more than 177,000 nights of free lodging and more than 43,000 shuttle rides to appointments for cancer patients in eastern North Carolina to nearby ECU Health Medical Center.

For more than 35 years, Relay For Life has brought communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society, Urban said.

Dollars raised each year by more than 500,000 Relay participants across the country fund breakthrough research and educational outreach, support advocacy for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and provide essential services to patients throughout their treatment.

“It’s never been easier to raise money for Relay For Life and help fund the future,” said Bennita Dunham, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “Every dollar raised fuels the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever.”

Residents can still support the relay by signing up to join an existing team or starting a new team at RelayForLife.org/PittNC.

If you can’t participate in this year’s event, you can still help save lives by making a donation or purchasing a luminaria to honor a loved one at RelayForLife.org/PittNC.

The event is supported by many local businesses and organizations including Building Hope sponsor, ECU Health.

To learn more, visit RelayForLife.org/PittNC.