ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

After working to undermine TABOR for decades, Polis, Democrats now tout tax refund

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 4

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Misnamed 'Inflation Reduction Act' threatens small biz

Small businesses in Colorado could be hit hard with possible corporate tax increases as a result of the revived Build Back Better plan, now rebranded brazenly as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. Colorado business owners have been putting their best foot forward, trying to revamp their operations after two years...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado lawmakers fought to lower health-care costs

As doctors, nothing is more disheartening than seeing patients who are struggling with their health because of an inability to pay for medications and health care. The sad reality is that many Coloradans are unable to get consistent, high-quality medical care because they are unable to afford it. Our health-care system is set up to allow insurance corporations and Big Pharma to rake in huge profits at the expense of our communities and our health, and that simply has to change.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Price transparency enforcement starts next week for Colorado hospitals

Beginning on Wednesday, hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals aren’t in compliance with federal price transparency laws. The new state law, created by House Bill 1285, bans noncompliant hospitals from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado teens propose addressing substance abuse, eating disorders, HIV in schools

Teenagers from the Colorado Youth Advisory Council proposed several new state policies on Friday, including suggestions to better address substance abuse, eating disorders and HIV in schools. The council presented to state lawmakers seven policy recommendations, one of which seeks to reform the way schools intervene and respond to substance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy