After working to undermine TABOR for decades, Polis, Democrats now tout tax refund

As doctors, nothing is more disheartening than seeing patients who are struggling with their health because of an inability to pay for medications and health care. The sad reality is that many Coloradans are unable to get consistent, high-quality medical care because they are unable to afford it. Our health-care system is set up to allow insurance corporations and Big Pharma to rake in huge profits at the expense of our communities and our health, and that simply has to change.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO