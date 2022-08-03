ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House

Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Three female nominees announced for Kansas Court of Appeals vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three female nominees for a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals have been announced. The Kansas Court of Appeals Nominating Commission announced on Thursday, Aug. 4, the names of the three nominees chosen to fill a vacancy created by Judge Anthony Powell’s retirement. Governor Laura Kelly will now appoint one nominee to fill the position. The appointment must then be confirmed by the Senate.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Aug. 7, 2022

Brik Darron Thompson, 25, Delphos, and Karisa Corinne Schremmer, 24, Lawrence. Jason Mayo Orr, 35, Lawrence, and Jaime Veronica Gabel, 31, Lawrence. John Charles Bowerman, 34, Lawrence, and Alisha Rae Chapman, 33, Lawrence. Nathan Reilly, 30, Kansas City, Mo., and Jacquelin Diane Lee, 29, Kansas City, Mo. Trenton Wayne Young,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Topeka, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Douglas County, KS
Elections
City
Eudora, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Douglas County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Elections
NBC News

‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Opinion: ‘Dare we hope’ after Kansas vote?

That was the rather plaintive response of a man on Twitter when news broke that Kansas voters had rejected an attempt to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution. We are talking about a fire-engine-red state. It went for Donald Trump in 2016 and repeated the error in 2020. In fact, Kansas has supported only one Democratic presidential candidate — Lyndon Johnson — in over 80 years.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Kansas GOP uses texts to hinder independent’s governor bid

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party tried Thursday to undercut a state lawmaker’s independent candidacy for governor by texting people who signed his petitions for the November ballot to urge them to remove their names. The texts told the signers for state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s bid that their...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Pyle
Person
Caryn Tyson
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
Hutch Post

Justice retention is next abortion fight in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After the defeat of the abortion regulation amendment on Tuesday, it's important to note that there is an election for a majority of the justices that have been tasked by Kansas voters with interpreting the Kansas Constitution in this area. The terms of six of the...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Constitutional Amendment#Republican Primaries#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Election Local#State
JC Post

Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center

When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy