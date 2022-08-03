No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No

Read on www2.ljworld.com
Related
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
WIBW
Three female nominees announced for Kansas Court of Appeals vacancy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three female nominees for a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals have been announced. The Kansas Court of Appeals Nominating Commission announced on Thursday, Aug. 4, the names of the three nominees chosen to fill a vacancy created by Judge Anthony Powell’s retirement. Governor Laura Kelly will now appoint one nominee to fill the position. The appointment must then be confirmed by the Senate.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 7, 2022
Brik Darron Thompson, 25, Delphos, and Karisa Corinne Schremmer, 24, Lawrence. Jason Mayo Orr, 35, Lawrence, and Jaime Veronica Gabel, 31, Lawrence. John Charles Bowerman, 34, Lawrence, and Alisha Rae Chapman, 33, Lawrence. Nathan Reilly, 30, Kansas City, Mo., and Jacquelin Diane Lee, 29, Kansas City, Mo. Trenton Wayne Young,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins
Democrats question merit of Johnson County sheriff's endorsement of GOP House nominee Amanda Adkins, who seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. The post DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LJWORLD
Opinion: ‘Dare we hope’ after Kansas vote?
That was the rather plaintive response of a man on Twitter when news broke that Kansas voters had rejected an attempt to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution. We are talking about a fire-engine-red state. It went for Donald Trump in 2016 and repeated the error in 2020. In fact, Kansas has supported only one Democratic presidential candidate — Lyndon Johnson — in over 80 years.
LJWORLD
Kansas GOP uses texts to hinder independent’s governor bid
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party tried Thursday to undercut a state lawmaker’s independent candidacy for governor by texting people who signed his petitions for the November ballot to urge them to remove their names. The texts told the signers for state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s bid that their...
RELATED PEOPLE
hppr.org
To win the U.S. Senate election, Kansas Democrats say they need to 'get more personal'
It seemed all of Wellington, Kansas, had turned out on a sticky July night for the parade that kicked off the annual Kansas Wheat Festival, a 120-year-old tradition in this town of about 8,000 people just south of Wichita. Older folks raised up out of their canvas chairs, joining parents...
Election Day trouble avoided after threats of gun violence, KC election director says
One of Kansas City's election directors said Election Day trouble was avoided, amid threats of gun violence at polling places.
Another abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
Justice retention is next abortion fight in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After the defeat of the abortion regulation amendment on Tuesday, it's important to note that there is an election for a majority of the justices that have been tasked by Kansas voters with interpreting the Kansas Constitution in this area. The terms of six of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Abortion rights forces won a huge victory in Kansas, but the fight in the state rages on
The landmark defeat of an anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution drew international attention. It left abortion rights forces thrilled and their opponents in despair. But it wasn’t the first Kansas fight over the polarizing social issue, and it’s far from the last. Activists on both sides of...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Kansas school districts feel staffing crisis
A friend and I were at a restaurant earlier this week having an end-of-summer-vacation celebration, when my friend mentioned to the waitress that she teaches high school in Wichita. “How great,” said the waitress. “Thank you for being a teacher.”. This small appreciation meant a lot to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfoxzone.com
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
Why the 'landslide' Kansas abortion vote shouldn't have been surprising
The vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights caught the many in the pundit class off-guard. But “this was actually was in line with the majority of Americans,” Lauren Wright says. Howard Polskin and Elaine Godfrey join the conversation.
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
Comments / 0