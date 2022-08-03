We're Loving Eberly’s Loo, Bakery Lorraine’s Proud Macarons, Satellite’s Greek Tacos, Eastciders’ Yellowbird Flex, and – Who Says Mañana (Dos) Never Comes?

Read on www.austinchronicle.com
Weekend Wine: Frey Vineyards Organic Sun & Rain Chardonnay
"Mendocino, where life’s such a groove." – Doug Sahm and Sir Douglas Quintet (1969) Frey (pronounced Fry) Vineyards is a winery located in Mendocino County, California. If you’ve never had the chance to visit Mendocino, you’ve missed seeing a slice of American paradise. Its location along...
Remembering James “Prince” Hughes, Atomic City Owner and Austin Punk Luminary
The more Austin changes, the more important it is to remember what once was but is, sadly, no more. Even magic has an end date, apparently. Last Thursday, Aug. 4, at 4:30am, James “Prince” Hughes, owner and sole proprietor of the legendary and phantasmagorical punkutopia Atomic City, passed away from complications of lymphoma.
Austin Playhouse Opens New Venue with Lowell Bartholomee’s Previews of Departing Attractions
Lowell Bartholomee is an Austin playwright who’s been making people laugh for decades. He’s also a playwright who’s been making people remember what it’s like – if they ever, for a second, forgot – to feel sorrow and yearning and socially awkward excitement. To experience the confounding spectrum of what it means to be human in a world rife with heartbreak and slapstick and moon landings and iPhones and shows like Saturday Night Live and movies like the Invasion of the Body Snatchers from 1978 where Donald Sutherland’s got that Toni Home Permanent thing going on with his hair.
