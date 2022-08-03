We're Loving Eberly’s Loo, Bakery Lorraine’s Proud Macarons, Satellite’s Greek Tacos, Eastciders’ Yellowbird Flex, and – Who Says Mañana (Dos) Never Comes?

Lowell Bartholomee is an Austin playwright who’s been making people laugh for decades. He’s also a playwright who’s been making people remember what it’s like – if they ever, for a second, forgot – to feel sorrow and yearning and socially awkward excitement. To experience the confounding spectrum of what it means to be human in a world rife with heartbreak and slapstick and moon landings and iPhones and shows like Saturday Night Live and movies like the Invasion of the Body Snatchers from 1978 where Donald Sutherland’s got that Toni Home Permanent thing going on with his hair.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO