Tesla’s investors continue to buy $TSLA shares despite US-China drama

By Johnna Crider
teslarati.com
 4 days ago
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
'I Had More Kids In Q2 Than They Made Cars!' Said Elon Musk About This Tesla Rival

The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and richest man in the world Elon Musk isn’t shy of trolling others on his Twitter Inc TWTR account. Musk's more than 102 million followers witnessed him make fun of global elites such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, criticized former president Donald Trump’s social media website Truth Social and shared a meme of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s face on former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.
Elon Musk suggests big Tesla factory expansion plans

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday that the electric-vehicle maker, which is striving to sell 20 million vehicles annually, could ultimately build 10 or 12 factories. An announcement about Tesla’s next factory location could come later this year, he said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. Mr. Musk didn’t say...
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Report: Tesla Owners and Buyers Sour on Elon Musk

New reporting from Bloomberg suggests that potential Tesla buyers, as well as current Tesla owners, are souring on the brand because of the antics of Tesla boss Elon Musk. The reporting cites studies that show owners are generally happy with the vehicles -- reliability problems aside -- but not so much with Musk and his public behavior.
