Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Los Angeles renters need to earn $30.85 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
This Orange County city to consider banning abortions, becoming 'sanctuary for life'
The San Clemente City Council is set to consider a resolution that could ban abortion clinics and make the city an abortion-free zone.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
Column: A special kind of crazy in L.A.: A $50-million condo in the land of homeless tents
As the Los Angeles condo market soars to $50 million and beyond, can the taxes even begin to reverse widening inequity?
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
People Are Revealing The Wildest And Most Frustrating Experiences They Had With A TSA Agent, And This Will Make Any Traveler Lose Their Mind
"TSA threw away a bar of soap that I'd taken from the hotel because, apparently, that 'counted as a liquid.' I pointed out that it was a solid bar of soap, and they said it was solid now, but it turned into a liquid when wet."
L.A. County reports 12th pediatric COVID death. How to keep kids safe as school begins
Among the strategies health officials recommend are staying up to date on vaccinations, improving indoor air quality, promoting good hand hygiene and supporting access to testing.
Corruption and fraud beset long-delayed L.A. Valley college theater project, lawsuit alleges
The Los Angeles Community College District allowed its consultants to delay construction of an L.A. Valley College performing arts center so they could enrich themselves with additional compensation, a lawsuit alleges. College officials decline to comment.
She's effortlessly cool — and so is her charming plant shop
Jennifer Aragon infuses the Green Place in Fullerton with homey touches that tap into her Hawaiian, Filipino and Spanish roots.
Din Tai Fung in Glendale leaving Americana at Brand for Galleria competitor
Din Tai Fung in Glendale will move from the Americana at Brand to the Galleria in 2023, opening its largest L.A. County location yet.
