The Hollywood Gossip
Will Kobe Blaise Betray Emily Bieberly's Trust on Their Wedding Day?
The night before the wedding, Kobe Blaise blew up at Emily Bieberly. After his recent alarming revelations, she wanted to know if he had any more surprises for her. He was mad. On the day of the wedding itself, however, Kobe is on the verge of a breakdown. Emily is...
Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video
Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
Kanye West's FIFTH Divorce Lawyer Quits Amid Ongoing Kim Kardashian Drama!
You’re probably already well aware that Kanye West is a bit of an unstable individual. But did you know the guy is so messed up that he can’t even find a lawyer who’s willing to put up with his nonsense?. Yes, despite the fact that Kanye is...
Ellen Barkin: Johnny Depp Has Always Been Violent
The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial wrapped up over a month ago with Depp being awarded $10.35 million in damages. But the case continues to make headlines for a number of reasons. The trial and its outcome remain hot topics of debate on social media, especially in the wake of...
