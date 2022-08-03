Two groups host workshop to bring awareness to human trafficking

Read on www.wbbjtv.com
Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry. Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies. Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also...
I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit held in Jackson in efforts to reduce violence
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College hosted the first I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit on Saturday. The event was open to the public and featured workshops on gang violence, domestic violence, mental health and successful school strategies. City of Jackson Councilman Johnny Dodd says it was a great day for the...
Kids learn first aid, emergency skills at first annual 911 Camp
JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids in Jackson had the opportunity to pick up some critical life skills all while having a good time. Local organizations and first responders came together to host the first annual 911 Camp on Saturday at Union University. The day was packed full of programs where...
Church hosts Back to School giveaway in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Empowerment Community Church held a “Back to School” giveaway Saturday in downtown Jackson. Local students received backpacks stuffed full of supplies as they prepare for a new school year. Youth and Education Director Dr. Indya Daniels says it was a special day as the...
Black Tie & Blue Jeans returns to Carl Perkins Civic Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event presented by West Tennessee Healthcare returns to downtown Jackson to help save lives. Friends of Heart hosted the Black Tie & Blue Jeans fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night. Guests were decked out in their best attire for the evening...
Jackson-Madison County Library offers Writer’s Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a club for writers. The library says the Writer’s Club offers members the chance to talk about writing, such as poetry, novels, short stories, memoirs, and more. You can sign up to stay up-to-date on the club here. The library’s...
Grand opening held for Men of Hope
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
Jackson Arts Council launches the Jackson Art Box
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is announcing the launch of the Jackson Art Box project for the upcoming school year. The project will provide students in the Jackson-Madison County School System with boxes of free art supplies. A news release states they will be used by school counselors to help students process emotions through art.
Jackson library offers fun way to exercise
JACKSON, Tenn. –Need a little boogie in your step? The library is here to help. Jackson-Madison County Library has announced a new program to be held on Fridays. The library will now offer a line dancing program weekly at 10:00 a.m. The program offers a fun way to get...
Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items
JACKSON, Tenn. –If you have unwanted items in your home, such as mattresses or old furniture, an event by the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department may be exactly what you need. According to information from the City of Jackson, a community clean-up event will be held...
FHU Theatre to present ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ this month
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The FHU Theatre’s Alumni Show returns this month with a production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.”. Rehearsals are currently underway for the show, with this version including a twist that combines characters and bringing the cast down from 20 to 12.
Jackson City Council approves funds for online platforms
JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information from the City of Jackson, on Tuesday, August 2, the Jackson City Council approved $195,000 in ARPA dollars, which will be used to fund two new online platforms aimed to support existing childcare providers. The first platform will allow parents to locate childcare centers...
AJ Massey secures vote for Madison County mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new mayor has been chosen in Madison County. AJ Massey took the lead with over 8,000 votes, beating out his opponent Fren’Cherry Miller. “It’s overwhelming at the moment for sure, but it’s exciting. Madison County has so much to look forward to over the next several year. And just to be a small part of that is overwhelming, but I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled that the voters of Madison County think that I am worthy enough of that honor. And now the job is not to let them down. It’s to work hard and make sure we do the right things,” Massey said.
Wiser elected as new Madison County sheriff
JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was elected as Madison County’s newest sheriff Thursday evening, with over 7,000 votes. Wiser said after retiring from Jackson police chief, he still wanted to make a difference in his community. So he decided to run for the position of Madison County sheriff.
Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. – Need a new cup, jewelry, barbecue sauce, or just looking to find a new outfit?. The monthly flea market has you covered inside and outside. Jerry Windham, with Southern Market Promotions, is one of those making sure the market runs smoothly. He says that shoppers can...
Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson responds to election night win
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson will serve a second term in the county. Hutcherson won the 2022 Chester County General Election against opponent Independent candidate Dwain Seaton. He says he is grateful to the voters for allowing him to continue to serve the county. “I’m...
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/22 – 08/05/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
