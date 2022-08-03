City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO