City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper

Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.
OSBI arrests former Comanche County Detention officer on rape charges
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to reports from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Kevin Warren Buttler was arrested by agents Thursday, after a female inmate claimed he had violated her sexually. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the OSBI on July 25, after the female inmate reported...
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 5
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death, 275 cases and 280 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 5. Nine Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
Quanah Parker mural finished following heat delays
QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - A mural in downtown Quanah that honors the last Comanche chief is now complete after work on it was delayed due to the summer heat. The best part of it all is the artist’s connection to it. Quanah Parker Burgess, the artist, is a descendent...
