Mum on Al-Zawahiri’s Killing, Taliban Claim Renewed Resolve to Fight Terror

Voice of America
Pakistan and Rival India Spring Into Action to Rescue Journalist from Taliban Custody
Afghanistan's Taliban found themselves confounded this week when Indian and Pakistani diplomats in Kabul almost simultaneously demanded the release of a foreign journalist they had arrested on charges of breaching regulations. Anas Mallick, a Pakistani reporter, along with his local producer and driver, were allegedly subjected to assault and interrogation...
Voice of America
Islamic State Bombing Kills 8 Afghan Shiite Mourners in Kabul
A powerful bomb exploded Friday near a Shiite Muslim religious gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least eight civilians and wounding 18 others. The regional branch of the self-proclaimed Islamic State terrorist group took responsibility for the attack. Eyewitnesses said members of the minority group, including women and children, were...
Voice of America
Russian Envoy: Renewed US-Iran talks to Salvage Nuclear Deal Are 'Serious'
Russia's envoy to talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal said on Friday they had resumed in a "serious" atmosphere even as few expect a breakthrough compromise while Tehran's disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between...
Voice of America
US Official: Sub-Saharan Africa Food Security Hardest Hit by Russia's War
A senior U.S. official said Friday that sub-Saharan Africa is the region hardest hit by disruptions to the global food supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Food prices worldwide are 23% higher than a year ago, but they hit the hardest in sub-Saharan Africa where food consumes 40% of household budgets," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an audience at the University of Ghana in Accra. "Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war on Ukraine on food security."
Voice of America
VOA Interview: National Security Council Spokesman, Adm. John Kirby
As the Russian war in Ukraine rages on, the Biden administration is seeking to build alliances and partnerships with an eye on two other adversaries—China in the Indo-Pacific and Iran in the Middle East. Siamak Dehghanpour of VOA’s Persian Service recently spoke with Admiral John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on what the Biden doctrine looks like in the Middle East, where the president seeks to bolster security for key ally Israel and reengage Saudi Arabia—a country that remains a U.S. strategic partner despite its human rights record.
Voice of America
Ethiopia's Military: 800 Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Recent Clashes
Mogadishu, Somalia — Ethiopia's military says security forces killed more than 800 fighters from the Somali militant group al-Shabab after Shabab fighters launched a rare cross-border attack. General Tesfaye Ayalew, the head of deployment for Ethiopia's national defense forces, said more than 800 al-Shabab fighters, including 24 top leaders,...
Voice of America
Missing Journalists Safe in Kabul
Washington — Two journalists who went missing while on assignment in Afghanistan were released Friday. Anas Mallick, the Islamabad bureau chief for the Indian news channel WION, disappeared while on assignment in Kabul on Thursday. Media reported that he had been on his way to a hotel in Kabul...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Accuses US, EU of 'Indulging' Tigray Rebels
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's government has rebuked U.S. and European envoys who visited Tigray rebel leaders this week, accusing them of siding with the rebels. A senior Ethiopian official has accused EU and U.S. diplomats of "indulging" rebels in the northern Tigray region, after the envoys called for the restoration of services to the province.
Voice of America
US Diplomat Visits Uganda, Week After Lavrov Visit
Kampala, Uganda — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that her visit to Kampala on August 4 was to reaffirm and strengthen the U.S. relationship with Uganda, not to compete with Russia. Her trip came just days after one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Voice of America
Somali Parliament Endorses New Cabinet Amid Al-Shabab Attacks
Mogadishu — Somali members of parliament gathered at the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu, Sunday and overwhelmingly endorsed new Cabinet ministers appointed by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre last week. During the vote, several mortar explosions hit the capital. Somali parliament speaker Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe told the...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Amid soaring tensions over China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, VOA's Khmer Service Reporter Sun Narin interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday. Blinken told VOA that China's reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week is "disproportionate and dangerous.” He said the United States will not respond with any provocative actions of its own. Blinken also discussed ways to address the worsening situation in Myanmar, including possible additional sanctions. Blinken said the U.S. wants a positive relationship with Cambodia, and that he discussed the importance of strengthening democracy in the country with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, with elections set for next year.
Voice of America
Tens of Thousands Pray in Show of Force by Iraq Cleric Sadr
BAGHDAD — Tens of thousands attended mass prayers Friday in Baghdad's Green Zone in a new power play by Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr after his adversaries conditionally backed his call for early elections. Sadr, a longtime political and religious force in the oil-rich but war-scarred country, has for...
Voice of America
Russia Says Griner Swap Must be Discussed Without Publicity
The Kremlin said Friday that it's open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving American basketball star Brittney Griner but strongly warned Washington against publicizing the issue. Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and an eight-time all-star with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since Feb....
Voice of America
South Korea’s THAAD Missile Shield Reconsidered After North Korean Threats
WASHINGTON — South Korea’s new government has signaled a willingness to consider expanding its use of the U.S.-deployed THAAD missile shield in the face of growing evidence that North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test. Defense experts say the move, which would reverse existing policy and...
Voice of America
Indo-Pacific Allies Seek NATO Solidarity Amid China’s Show of Force Over Taiwan
TOKYO — Western allies in the Indo-Pacific region have voiced alarm at China’s military exercises surrounding Taiwan and are seeking to bolster links with the United States, Europe and NATO in response to Beijing’s actions. China began five days of live-fire military drills in seven zones surrounding...
Voice of America
New Evidence Shows How Myanmar's Military Planned the Rohingya Purge
In mid-2017, in a remote area of Myanmar, senior Burmese military commanders held secret talks about operations against the minority Rohingya Muslim population. They discussed ways to insert spies into Rohingya villages, resolved to demolish Muslim homes and mosques, and laid plans for what they clinically referred to as "area clearance."
