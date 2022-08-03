Mum on Al-Zawahiri’s Killing, Taliban Claim Renewed Resolve to Fight Terror

Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Amid soaring tensions over China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, VOA's Khmer Service Reporter Sun Narin interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday. Blinken told VOA that China's reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week is "disproportionate and dangerous.” He said the United States will not respond with any provocative actions of its own. Blinken also discussed ways to address the worsening situation in Myanmar, including possible additional sanctions. Blinken said the U.S. wants a positive relationship with Cambodia, and that he discussed the importance of strengthening democracy in the country with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, with elections set for next year.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO