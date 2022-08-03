Refugee Flow from Ukraine Has Slowed, But Needs Have Not

Read on www.voanews.com
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised grave concerns about shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying it showed the risk of a nuclear disaster. read more.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Says More Areas Liberated from Russian Occupation in Kherson Region
Ukraine says it liberated more areas from Russian occupation in the Kherson region. A British marine insurance specialist reacts to first shipment of Ukrainian grain from a Black Sea port under U.N.-backed Ukraine-Russia deal. A former U.S. IMF official assesses latest U.S. sanctions on Russia.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 5
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:25 a.m.: Ukraine's southern frontline city of Mykolaiv will impose an unusually long curfew from late Friday to early Monday morning as authorities try to catch people collaborating with Russia, the region's governor said, according to Reuters.
Ukraine, Russia Trade Blame Over Damage to Nuclear Plant
Ukraine and Russia blamed each other Friday for shelling that hit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power station, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. "Three strikes were recorded on the site of the plant, near one of the power blocks where the nuclear reactor is located," Energoatom, Ukraines’s state nuclear power company, said in a statement.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Children of War
More than 50 metric tons of corn left Ukrainian ports as part of a UN-brokered deal. What Ukraine’s new “Children of War” digital portal hopes to achieve.. And could Russia be taking gold out of Africa to prop up its economy and skirt international sanctions?
US Official: Sub-Saharan Africa Food Security Hardest Hit by Russia's War
A senior U.S. official said Friday that sub-Saharan Africa is the region hardest hit by disruptions to the global food supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Food prices worldwide are 23% higher than a year ago, but they hit the hardest in sub-Saharan Africa where food consumes 40% of household budgets," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an audience at the University of Ghana in Accra. "Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war on Ukraine on food security."
Russia Begins Fresh Assault in Eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — As Russia began an assault Saturday on two key cities in eastern Ukraine, the body that monitors ships in and out of Ukraine ports authorized five more vessels to sail. Four are to leave Sunday with nearly 162,000 metric tons of foodstuffs. Russian forces began Saturday...
Jewish Volunteers Connect with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland
A group of American Jewish volunteers who speak Russian visited Poland this summer to work with Ukrainian refugee children. The children were forced to leave Ukraine after Russia invaded on February 24. Poland has taken in more refugees than any other country. The children draw pictures, learn English and Polish,...
Russia Says Griner Swap Must be Discussed Without Publicity
The Kremlin said Friday that it's open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving American basketball star Brittney Griner but strongly warned Washington against publicizing the issue. Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and an eight-time all-star with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since Feb....
ASEAN Leaders Expected to Focus on Ukraine During Cambodia Gathering
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Foreign ministers from ASEAN's member states and its dialogue partners are arriving in Phnom Penh for a summit likely to focus largely on regional and global crises, including the murderous military regime in Myanmar, Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine and climate change. Ukraine is expected...
Erdogan and Putin to Meet in Sochi for 2nd Time in a Month
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. A just-concluded deal on freeing up Ukrainian grain, along with Russian backing for a new Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces will be on the agenda.
Blinken Heads to South Africa Amid New 'Cold War'
Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Africa on Sunday, in what analysts say is an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Relations between the U.S. and South Africa became strained during President Donald Trump's time in office. President...
Russian Envoy: Renewed US-Iran talks to Salvage Nuclear Deal Are 'Serious'
Russia's envoy to talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal said on Friday they had resumed in a "serious" atmosphere even as few expect a breakthrough compromise while Tehran's disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between...
Blinken to Lay Out Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa During Visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will launch a three-country tour of Africa on Sunday in South Africa. He is expected to deliver a major speech laying out the Biden administration's strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa. Experts tell VOA that human rights concerns will likely be high on the agenda. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Ethiopia Accuses US, EU of 'Indulging' Tigray Rebels
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's government has rebuked U.S. and European envoys who visited Tigray rebel leaders this week, accusing them of siding with the rebels. A senior Ethiopian official has accused EU and U.S. diplomats of "indulging" rebels in the northern Tigray region, after the envoys called for the restoration of services to the province.
VOA Interview: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Amid soaring tensions over China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, VOA's Khmer Service Reporter Sun Narin interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday. Blinken told VOA that China's reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week is "disproportionate and dangerous.” He said the United States will not respond with any provocative actions of its own. Blinken also discussed ways to address the worsening situation in Myanmar, including possible additional sanctions. Blinken said the U.S. wants a positive relationship with Cambodia, and that he discussed the importance of strengthening democracy in the country with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, with elections set for next year.
Cameroon PM Says Peace Returning To Separatist Regions; Residents Not So Sure
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroonian separatists have rejected the prime minister's declaration that their fight for independence has been largely crushed. Joseph Dion Ngute said federal troops have brought peace to conflict areas, and said life is returning to normal. But analysts say it's too early to declare victory and rebels have vowed to keep fighting to carve out an English-speaking state from Francophone-majority Cameroon.
