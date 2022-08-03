Alvernia’s Reading Youth Initiative organizes third annual Books for Bikes

Read on berksweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Berks History Center’s Road Ramble returns to celebrate George M. Meiser, IX
Berks History Center will host its Fall 2022 Road Ramble on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Road Ramble is a self-guided driving tour that allows the BHC to return to its past when Mystery Road Rambles were held in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Penn State Berks celebrates first grad with Certificate in Spanish for Healthcare
When Miranda Hillyard enrolled as a student at Penn State Berks, she wanted to diversify her skill set, and the Certificate in Spanish for Healthcare seemed like the perfect solution. She graduated in the spring of 2022 with a baccalaureate degree in sociology, a minor in Spanish, and a specialized certificate that gives her an added advantage in the job market.
Foundation for the Reading Public Museum and Reading School District forge collaborative relationship
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum has announced progress on securing the future of The Museum by forging a collaborative relationship with the Reading School District for the benefit of students and the entire community. The announcement was made by the museum Thursday in a press release. In accordance...
Multi-phase GoggleWorks ‘Art Park’ project to transform and activate neglected city spaces
GoggleWorks Center for the Arts announced plans to develop its campus into an outdoor public “Art Park” in front of a crowd of residents, community leaders and elected officials Friday afternoon. Sandy Solmon, GoggleWorks trustee and chair of the nonprofit’s Art Park committee, said the multi-year plan will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County Commissioners adopt IMAGINE Berks Strategic Economic Development Action Plan
The Berks County Commissioners formally adopted the Strategic Economic Development Action Plan for the County, known as IMAGINE Berks, last week during the board’s Operations meeting. This plan will guide policy, investments, and actions over the next five years in six key focus areas: Business & Industry Growth, Small...
Launch of Berks County Correctional Facility project website to serve as hub for updates
The County of Berks has announced that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. The website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish (bccf.countyofberks.com/es).
VOiCEup Berks awarded $25K from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation
VOiCEup Berks has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading School-Based Service Program. Through their Kindness In Community Fund, Born This Way Foundation is granting $1,000,000 to support organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour.
Berks Community Health Center welcomes Lydia Anderson as new Midwife
Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hopewell Furnace commemorates 84th anniversary of park’s establishment as National Historic Site
Hopewell Furnace invites the public to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10am and continuing to 4pm. Programs offered during the event include Revolutionary War...
Gov. Wolf: Education funding is an investment in Pennsylvania’s future
Governor Tom Wolf visited students, educators and elected officials at Lauer’s Park Elementary School in Reading Thursday morning to celebrate the administration’s $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “A good education sets students up for a lifetime of success. And when well-educated students...
Hazmat incident at Reading YMCA sends children, adults to the hospital
Firefighters and paramedics responded to the YMCA on Washington Street in Reading Friday afternoon for a hazmat incident, initially suggested to stem from a reaction of pool chemicals being mixed together. City officials say roughly 10-20 people were affected, a mix of ages from kids to adults. During the incident,...
Berks ARL issues Code Red for pets in Reading
Due to a sustained heat index of over 95 degrees this week, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County issued a new Code Red for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Under Bill #22, an amendment added to the City Code, Chapter 141, Part 2 Animals, Section 205 Caring for Animals in 2015, any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Berks under Heat Advisory through Tuesday evening, heat index of 105 possible
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware until 8pm Tuesday. Heat index values as high as 105 possible Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity levels will increase the threat of...
Reading Police Department to take part in National Night Out
The Reading Police Department is joining law enforcement organizations nationwide on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to celebrate the 2022 National Night Out locally. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. “Despite the...
Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek to close for bridge deck replacement
PennDOT has announced Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek in Pike Township will be closed until November for bridge deck replacement. the Lobachsville Road Bridge sits between Long Lane/Bertolet Mill Road and Oysterdale Road. The posted detour will route traffic on Oysterdale Road, PA 73/Philadelphia Pike, and Bertolet Mill Road.
Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another
District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
Paige Riegner resigns from Berks County Elections Director position
Berks County Elections Director Paige Riegner submitted her resignation from the position last Friday, effective immediately. Riegner served as the Director of the Office of Election Services since February. The County of Berks does not typically announce separations, but county leaders wanted to inform the community of this change due...
Bagnoni appointed to serve as new District Court Administrator starting Aug. 15
The 23rd Judicial District of Pa./Berks County Court of Common Pleas has announced the appointment by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, upon recommendation by President Judge Thomas G. Parisi, of Julia E. Bagnoni, Esquire, as its new District Court Administrator, effective August 15, 2022. Attorney Bagnoni previously served as the...
KUR to air Good Government Show Monday Mornings
Kutztown University Radio (KUR) has debut the “Good Government Show”. The show will air every Monday at 6am, giving morning drive-time listeners the opportunity to hear a well-produced, non-partisan podcast program focusing on government and services. The “Good Government Show” discusses government services ranging from libraries and housing,...
No injuries in explosion at Reading Alloys facility in Western Berks
Over 100 firefighters responded to Reading Alloys in South Heidelberg Township Wednesday afternoon after an explosion was reported at the processes facility. Crews were called to the scene around 1:40pm and found smoke and fire inside the processing building. Located in the 200 block of Old West Penn Avenue, Reading Alloys is a manufacturing processing facility that produce, packages and ships various metal powders.
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 0