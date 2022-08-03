Alvernia’s Reading Youth Initiative organizes third annual Books for Bikes

Due to a sustained heat index of over 95 degrees this week, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County issued a new Code Red for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Under Bill #22, an amendment added to the City Code, Chapter 141, Part 2 Animals, Section 205 Caring for Animals in 2015, any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO