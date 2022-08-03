Where to Watch and Stream Console Wars Free Online

Beyoncé’s Renaissance blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman — and the second-largest week of the year overall — as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 4, according to Luminate. Notably, Renaissance — Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album — is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30, which ruled for its first six weeks on...

