Couple Gets Engaged At George Strait’s Arrowhead Stadium Concert Last Weekend During “Check Yes Or No”

I’m typically very against sporting event or concert proposals, but I could probably make an exception for The King.

This past weekend, Nick Sutter proposed to his girlfriend Jacquelyn Bladdick during George Strait’s performance of “Check Yes Or No” at his Arrowhead Stadium show.

Of course, Jacquelyn “checked yes,” and says the moment was made all the more special by having George be apart of their engagement:

“It’s just really special that we got to experience that moment to just one of the biggest legends in country music.”

Only a few people knew about Nick’s plan ahead of the show, and he actually gave his phone to a stranger sitting in the chair behind their row while Jacquelyn was in the bathroom, so they could record the moment when he gave them the signal.

As soon as he asked for her hand, with the whole row behind them in on it at this point, Jacquelyn was thrilled and responded perfectly, saying:

“I’ve been carrying your love with me for more than four years and now, I just want to dance with you.”

Luckily, everything went off without a hitch, and now, they’re officially getting hitched.

Nick added that it was a memorable night for everyone around them, too, and he couldn’t think of a better place to do the proposal:

“I’m sure glad that we made it happen there.

I think it was really memorable, and with the King of Country! Everything worked out, everything felt right. So, it was really cool.”

And though the engagement was quite a production, they plan on keeping the wedding pretty small… though, of course, George is invited.

Here’s a little more on the story:

And I’m not so sure The King plays weddings these days, but I think they already have a great option for a first dance song: