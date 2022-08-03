size? To Release An Exclusive New Balance 1906R Duo

Things are heating up for the Air Force 1 in more ways than one with this upcoming release of the “Chili Pepper”. Officially included in the “Anniversary Edition” assortment of AF1s, this Air Force 1 “Chili Pepper” gets a slick design for lovers of capsaicin and all things hot. A yellowish tan leather overlay is joined by a weather suede in red, with the toe-box featuring a fade that denotes the gradual rise of spice level when consuming chili peppers. The same gradient appears at the uppermost rim of the midsole, fading into a less dangerous tan hue. A light green floods the interior to mark the most innocuous-looking color of the veggie, while the red hot chili pepper lands on the heel as well as the insoles via an embroidered logo.

