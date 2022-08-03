Archie Battersbee's Mother Says She'll Fight To Move Son To Hospice As She Admits It’s ‘The End’

The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee said that his life support will be withdrawn at 11am on Wednesday after the family lost a Supreme Court bid to continue his treatment.Archie has spent four months in a coma being kept alive by ventilation after being found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been participating in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors at the Royal London Hospital believe it is “highly likely” he is brain-stem dead and have argued it is in his best interest for life...

