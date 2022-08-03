Archie Battersbee's Mother Says She'll Fight To Move Son To Hospice As She Admits It’s ‘The End’

Read on www.ladbible.com
Related
Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him
Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe
Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
I was fit and healthy but woke up smelling burning rubber – now I am fighting for my life
WHEN Alex Savage woke up to the smell of burning rubber, he had no idea what was at stake. “I thought it was a sinus thing,” he recalls, but the communications consultant from The Wirral is now on his eighth cycle of chemotherapy to treat an aggressive brain cancer after being diagnosed when he was living in Australia.
Funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place today: Private ceremony will be attended by close friends and family after she died from bowel cancer last month aged 40
The funeral of Dame Deborah James - who inspired millions with her campaign to raise awareness of bowel cancer - will take place today with a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live
A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
Our baby girl will die without a transfusion – we’re offering £20k to anyone who’s a match
A FAMILY is offering £20,000 to anyone who can be a stem cell or bone marrow match for an 18-month-old girl with leukaemia. Elaiya Hameed was diagnosed with a rare cancer - acute myeloid leukaemia - in June of this year. It can only be cured with a bone...
Archie Battersbee: Father of brain damaged boy ‘suffers stroke’ as judges set to make life support ruling
The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute suffered a suspect stroke ahead of a ruling on his son’s treatment. A lawyer told the three judges at the Court of Appeal on Monday that Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken to hospital. He is believed to have had either a stroke or a heart attack. It’s the latest blow for a family that has been fighting for months to continue life support for Archie, despite doctors arguing he is ‘ brain-stem dead’ and further treatment is not in his interest. The boy suffered...
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
Consultant paediatrician who misdiagnosed five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug is given a written warning after tribunal said she had 'learned from her mistakes'
A paediatrician who misdiagnosed a five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug and sent her home has been let off with a warning. Elspeth Moore told doctors her tummy 'felt like it was on fire', but Dr Faye Hawkins discharged her and told her parents she simply had a viral infection.
Archie Battersbee’s life support ‘ending at 11am’ after Supreme Court appeal fails
The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee said that his life support will be withdrawn at 11am on Wednesday after the family lost a Supreme Court bid to continue his treatment.Archie has spent four months in a coma being kept alive by ventilation after being found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been participating in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors at the Royal London Hospital believe it is “highly likely” he is brain-stem dead and have argued it is in his best interest for life...
Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty
A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Moment mother, 38, glassed a teacher from her child's school leaving her permanently scarred in drunken brawl outside a bar
This is the moment a mother was caught on camera glassing a teacher from her child’s school in a drunken row outside a seaside bar. Kelly Thomas, 38, was ordered to pay £600 compensation to the shocked teacher, who was left scarred for life, after the judge watched the shocking CCTV images of the attack.
Archie Battersbee: Father ‘suffers stroke’ as parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state have lost their latest court battle to stop his life support being turned off. Archie Battersbee suffered “catastrophic” brain damage four months ago and the High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal but have now lost the latest legal fight. Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the High Court judge’s previous decision was not wrong. The court heard that just before the ruling was made, Mr...
U.K.・
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
A 41-year-old mom said she got an abortion while nursing 1-year-old twins. Medical trauma and postpartum depression influenced her decision.
Dr. Kanika Harris chose to have an abortion when she learned her pregnancy was potentially deadly at 8 weeks. Harris was nursing her twins and caring for her son at the time of her abortion. She said medical trauma during her twins' birth, mental health, and finances played a role...
LADbible
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0