ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Blueprint Medicines
Benzinga

EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise

The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
MARKETS
Benzinga

TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins

Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
STOCKS
Benzinga

TMC Announces April Through June 2022 Financial Results

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2022. Consolidated vehicle sales totaled approximately 2,013,000 units, a decrease of approximately 135,000 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 8.491 trillion yen ($65.3 billion), an increase of 7.0%. Operating income decreased from 997.4 billion yen ($9.0 billion) to 578.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion), while income before income taxes 1 was 1.021 trillion yen ($7.8 billion). Net income 2 decreased from 897.8 billion yen ($8.1 billion) to 736.8 billion yen ($5.6 billion).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc. (TILE) and Encourages Long-Term TILE Investors to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") TILE on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Interface is a global flooring company specializing in carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile ("LVT"), vinyl sheet,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy