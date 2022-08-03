Read on www.benzinga.com
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
If You Invested $1,000 When Jim Cramer Sent This Tweet About Coinbase, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Coinbase Inc COIN is an option for anyone wishing to start investing in cryptocurrencies since it offers a user-friendly interface, instructional resources and robust security features. Yet some investors might be hesitant to put their money in the company's stock. Shares of Coinbase have never returned to its initial public...
Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise
The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins
Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Aims To Resume Cash Withdrawals This Week
Voyager Digital Ltd VYGVQ, which filed for bankruptcy in July, has now decided to provide customers access to cash withdrawals next week. According to a blog post published on Friday, a court has given the nod to Voyager to access customers’ cash holdings as soon as Aug. 11. “Yesterday,...
TMC Announces April Through June 2022 Financial Results
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2022. Consolidated vehicle sales totaled approximately 2,013,000 units, a decrease of approximately 135,000 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 8.491 trillion yen ($65.3 billion), an increase of 7.0%. Operating income decreased from 997.4 billion yen ($9.0 billion) to 578.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion), while income before income taxes 1 was 1.021 trillion yen ($7.8 billion). Net income 2 decreased from 897.8 billion yen ($8.1 billion) to 736.8 billion yen ($5.6 billion).
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Visa Stock In The Last 10 Years
Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.78%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $447.84 billion. Buying $100 In V: If an investor had bought $100 of V stock 10 years ago, it...
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc. (TILE) and Encourages Long-Term TILE Investors to Contact the Firm
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") TILE on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Interface is a global flooring company specializing in carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile ("LVT"), vinyl sheet,...
