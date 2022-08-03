ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Former Knicks, Cavs Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Possession

By Tyler Conway
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago
Read on bleacherreport.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman Shumpert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Tmz Sports#Tsa
Bleacher Report

New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz

The NBA offseason seems to have stalled, with executives on vacation and Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both on the teams they played for in 2021-22. But the rumor mill never stops churning, and it contains some recent additions worth mulling. If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about landing...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Report: NBA's 2022-23 Schedule Release Not Expected Until Mid-August

The 2022-23 NBA schedule is not expected to be released until after next week, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The NBA season schedule is typically released in late August or early September. For example, the 2021-22 season schedule was released on Aug. 20. Earlier this week, NBA insider Keith...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Former Lakers SF Kent Bazemore Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Kings Contract

Veteran swingman Kent Bazemore reached an agreement Sunday with the Sacramento Kings on a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Bazemore played the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal. However, he failed to earn a consistent role and was often left out of the rotation. In 39 games (14 starts), he averaged 3.4 points in 14.0 minutes per game.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy