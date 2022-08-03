Former Knicks, Cavs Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Possession

Read on bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star
On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.
‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened
Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
TMZ.com
Vernon Maxwell Says Police Drew Guns On Him During Crazy Halftime Brawl W/ Hakeem Olajuwon
Former Houston Rocket Vernon Maxwell is opening up about a wild confrontation he had with Hakeem Olajuwon during halftime of a game back in the day ... saying police drew guns on him after he tried to stab "The Dream" during the heated altercation. The 2x-NBA champ made the startling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Trevor Noah Calls Brittney Griner Sentencing ‘Bulls–‘ That Could Have Been Avoided if WNBA Paid Athletes More
During Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah joined a growing list of media figures, athletes and other stars who denounced WNBA player Brittney Griner’s nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony for “smuggling” and storing cannabis oil. “This is bulls—,” he said,...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
LOOK: Viral Video Of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons In Los Angeles
A video was posted of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, and Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons all in Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Iman Shumpert, Knicks Ex, Arrested at Airport
TMZ says the charge is classified as a "State Jail Felony,'' which means Shumpert could face up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted.
Bleacher Report
New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz
The NBA offseason seems to have stalled, with executives on vacation and Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both on the teams they played for in 2021-22. But the rumor mill never stops churning, and it contains some recent additions worth mulling. If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about landing...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz Talk Trade Featuring Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly discussed a blockbuster trade headlined by Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday the conversations took place a "few weeks ago." Here's a look at the proposed deal:. To New York: Donovan Mitchell. To Los...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: NBA's 2022-23 Schedule Release Not Expected Until Mid-August
The 2022-23 NBA schedule is not expected to be released until after next week, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The NBA season schedule is typically released in late August or early September. For example, the 2021-22 season schedule was released on Aug. 20. Earlier this week, NBA insider Keith...
Bleacher Report
Former Lakers SF Kent Bazemore Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Kings Contract
Veteran swingman Kent Bazemore reached an agreement Sunday with the Sacramento Kings on a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Bazemore played the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal. However, he failed to earn a consistent role and was often left out of the rotation. In 39 games (14 starts), he averaged 3.4 points in 14.0 minutes per game.
Former Suns And Nets Star Signs With New Team
Alan Williams, who played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, has signed with South East Melbourne Phoenix of The NBL.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Offseason Trade Rumors: 'Just Control What You Can Control'
The Boston Celtics were two wins away from earning their first NBA championship since 2008, but trade rumors still persisted this offseason with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic notably reporting that the C's offered a package centered around Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Trade...
Comments / 2