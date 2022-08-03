ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoncitybook.com

Cheers to Chilling Out: Here Are Houston’s Newest Hard Seltzers

FOR THE SECOND installment of our Chill Out series (our first was on ice cream, in case you missed it), we are popping the top on refreshing hard seltzers and spritzers because, well, it’s August. From ranch water to tongue-tingling spritzers and Mom-approved vodka cocktails perfect for the pool, we say, yes we can!
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy