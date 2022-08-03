Local advocates push for new approaches in fight to end homelessness

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Jeffrey
4d ago
Im 64yrs old,im disabled. ive been homeless for two yrs this sept. my monthly income doesnt come close to affording an appartment. There is no where to go. Ive given up hope and now im lost!!!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
WBUR
State lawmakers push to limit MassHealth's ability to recoup funds after members die
One of the proposed state laws left in limbo at the end of formal legislative sessions on Beacon Hill this week is an amendment to limit MassHealth's estate recovery program. MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program. It provides health coverage mainly to people with low incomes. Many people don't know...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the push for a more equitable cannabis industry in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A bill passed by the Massachusetts Legislature to create a more equitable cannabis industry is awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's signature. Social equity in the cannabis industry has been a focus for state Senator Michael Moore, D-Worcester, and his colleagues since the 2016 vote to legalize recreational use, but the bill was necessitated by a growing concern that there hasn't been nearly enough progress on that front.
Roca director Solomon Baymon strives to keep youth out of the prisons where he used to work
SPRINGFIELD — As the new director of Roca in Western Massachusetts, Solomon Baymon hopes to build awareness and create community connections to keep at-risk young adults out of the prisons he used to work in. Smack dab in the middle of the drug addiction and poverty that lurk on...
wgbh.org
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefreshtoast.com
Weed Legalization Bill On Massachusetts Governor’s Desk Needs Reworking — Here’s Why
Last Sunday, the Massachusetts House and Senate both passed cannabis compromise legislation poised to create a more equitable environment in the legal marijuana industry. Senate Bill 3096, which aims to advance diversity in the sector and regulate the host community agreement (HCA) between cannabis companies and municipalities, also includes the proposed study on medical marijuana consumption in schools.
New $316 million Doherty High in Worcester 'huge step forward' in energy efficiency
WORCESTER — When the new $316 million Doherty Memorial High School is expected to be finished in two years, the building's overall energy efficiency will be a “huge step forward,” said John Odell, the city’s chief sustainability officer. Doherty’s design tops energy-efficient standards in the state’s current building code by 35.7%, Odell said. ...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
wamc.org
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
City of Holyoke celebrates Puerto Rican culture with weekend festival
The City of Holyoke kicked off a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage with a festival at Open Square.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
WCVB
Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts capping off 'Backpack-a-thon' for students in need
NEWTON, Mass. — Volunteers are working to fill more than 50,000 backpacks with school supplies for kids ahead of the new school year. To learn more about Cradles to Crayons and its other initiatives, click here.
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
City of Worcester Seeks Consultant to Review Contract with Spectrum Cable
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid on Thursday requesting consulting services to review its licensing contract with Spectrum Communications. Specifically, the Request for Proposal (RFP) is for professional consulting services for a cable ascertainment study. The City has also separately requested another RFP for a marketing firm to help evaluate a public survey to measure the sentiment of residents toward the city’s TV services.
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Puerto Rican culture and heritage celebrated in Holyoke
Holyoke kicked off a celebration of the city's Puerto Rican culture and heritage.
Comments / 4