Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Floyd County in south central Indiana... Northeastern Harrison County in south central Indiana... * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 601 PM EDT,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IN WFO INDIANAPOLIS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO INDIANAPOLIS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Jennings County through 615 PM EDT... At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Vernon, or 20 miles east of Seymour, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Local breweries join WDRB in the Morning for International Beer Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Raise a glass, can or bottle, it's International Beer Day!. Local breweries joined WDRB in the Morning to celebrate. Brewmaster Amelia Pillow with Shippingport Brewing Co. brought in four beers including two of its core brews, the Marge IPA and Eddy Kölsch. She talked about her start with beer and her love of making beer an art.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Man found shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. LMPD Second Division officers were first dispatched to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. A short time later, officers found a man in the 3700...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating 2 shootings on Bernheim Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot in the area of Bernheim Lane. LMPD Second Division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. That's not far from Algonquin Parkway. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
wdrb.com

3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
wdrb.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY

