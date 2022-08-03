Read on www.wdrb.com
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Floyd County in south central Indiana... Northeastern Harrison County in south central Indiana... * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 601 PM EDT,...
IN WFO INDIANAPOLIS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO INDIANAPOLIS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Jennings County through 615 PM EDT... At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Vernon, or 20 miles east of Seymour, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds...
3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
More than 10,000 cars showcased at 28th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chrome and fancy cars are front and center this weekend for the 28th annual Street Rod Nationals. More than 10,000 cars are lined up and showing off at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Owners stood proudly next to their cars Saturday as fans walked by and talked cars to any and everyone.
Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
CRAWFORD | LouCity dominates Charleston, quickly sets sights on Tampa Bay showdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City Football Club ran its unbeaten streak to 8 matches in front of 11,981 fans in Lynn Family Stadium Saturday night, but it took only minutes after the 4-1 victory over Charleston Battery for talk to turn of the next game. That’s not unusual...
Local breweries join WDRB in the Morning for International Beer Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Raise a glass, can or bottle, it's International Beer Day!. Local breweries joined WDRB in the Morning to celebrate. Brewmaster Amelia Pillow with Shippingport Brewing Co. brought in four beers including two of its core brews, the Marge IPA and Eddy Kölsch. She talked about her start with beer and her love of making beer an art.
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
Man found shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. LMPD Second Division officers were first dispatched to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. A short time later, officers found a man in the 3700...
Louisville food truck will return to eastern Kentucky to continue helping feed flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his food truck will be back in eastern Kentucky on Monday to feed flood victims. The Louisville business was just in Neon, Kentucky, in Letcher County to help victims. Ramiro's dished out 400 meals in that town alone. Morning Breeze...
Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
LMPD investigating 2 shootings on Bernheim Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot in the area of Bernheim Lane. LMPD Second Division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. That's not far from Algonquin Parkway. A...
Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
Double shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood injures man and woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood sent a man and woman to the hospital. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers were called to a report of a shooting about noon Sunday near 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
Local brewery battles to keep beers bubbly amid carbon dioxide shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Imagine a world with only flat soda or beer. Well, that's a real concern for the food and beverage industry because of a carbon dioxide shortage. Gravely Brewing Co. in the Highlands is one local craft brewery working to keep their beer bubbly. To get the...
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
Tickets for 2023 sloth experience at Louisville Zoo to go on sale soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A behind-the-scenes experience with sloths at the Louisville Zoo will take place in 2023. According to a news release, it'll run from March to August 2023 and give guests an opportunity to see how the zoo prepares the sloth's diet and visit their indoor exhibit. There...
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
