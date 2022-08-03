Read on www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
Stuttgart High School Class of 2027 invites residents to join Ricebird Flock of Fans
The Stuttgart High School Class of 2027 is inviting community members to join the Ricebird Flock of Fans. Participants will get their own personalized Ricebird painted on the sidewalk at Ned Moseley Stadium. Megan Ellis, one of the representatives for the Class of 2027, said the project will brighten the stadium while earning money for a good cause.
Magon James of DeWitt recipient of one of eight scholarships awarded to Arkansas students majoring in agriculture
LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. The universities include Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas, and Arkansas Tech University. The scholarship recipients include the following students:. Arkansas State...
Bruce Martin’s Country Mile Tour: Campaigning underway in Arkansas’ largest State House district
STUTTGART – Voters in Arkansas’s largest state House district, spanning more than 200 miles, are hearing from their candidate for the Arkansas Legislature as he launches his Country Mile Tour of the district. Bruce Martin is a lifelong Arkansan, veteran, and retired farm equipment businessman. After serving his community for decades alongside his wife Janette in activities and organizations like the Wings Over The Prairie Festival, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, and Yoder Ruritan, Martin has embraced the calling for public service.
Local businesses hit by SHS t-shirt sponsorship scam
Local businesses should be wary of companies soliciting ads and sponsorships that claim to be in partnership with Stuttgart High School (SHS). A Texas-based company has been trying to sell ads to businesses that they say will be printed on t-shirts, to be provided free at SHS events. Josh Price,...
Fall camp has started for Stuttgart Ricebirds football
For football fans, the long wait is over. Fall practice began on Monday morning for the Stuttgart Ricebirds with 50 players listed on the senior varsity roster following summer workouts. This is the first of nine practices for the Ricebirds before school begins on Aug. 15. Stuttgart practiced from 8...
AGFF to honor five at August banquet
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will induct five conservationists into its highly acclaimed Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Saturday, August 27, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. “For more than 100 years, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has worked to conserve the...
City releases statement introducing Parker as new police chief
The City of Stuttgart released a statement Wednesday morning introducing David Parker as its new Chief of Police. The statement followed the initial announcement of his hiring made during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Statement from the City of Stuttgart:. “The City of Stuttgart is thrilled to welcome David...
