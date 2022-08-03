Tyga’s ‘Ay Caramba’ Apology Interview Sparks Protest After Videos Surface Of Interviewer Calling Black People “Coons” and “Ghetto N*ggers”

Read on thesource.com
Related
Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’
Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
thesource.com
Eminem Was Apparently Ready To Fight Suge Knight At 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” Music Video Shoot
It common knowledge that at one point Suge Knight was one of the scariest and most intimidating figures in hip hop. However, after the decline of Death Row Records and possible involvement in the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie, Knight’s reputation started to dwindle as well, making him not welcome in many of the circles he had once been in.
thesource.com
Ne-Yo’s Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Accuses Singer of Having A Baby With Another Woman
Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay Smith, is putting an end to their marriage. Smith filed for divorce from R&B singer/songwriter Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Smith, earlier this week saying their marriage is broken with no hope for reconciliation. Crystal listed the date of their separation as “on or about July 22,...
thesource.com
Teyana Taylor Hits Los Angeles to Start ‘The Last Rose Petal 2’ Farewell Tour
The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour was launched by renowned R&B performer Teyana Taylor on Wednesday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Teyana performed “No Manners” as the show’s opening number, and her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their gorgeous daughter Junie surprised the audience during the performance of “Wake Up Love.” In addition, she treated the crowd to a unique treat by dancing with King Combs during “How You Want It” before ending the performance with “Rose in Harlem.”
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
Summer Walker Joins The Weeknd for “Best Friends” Remix
Summer Walker has joined The Weeknd for a remix of his single “Best Friends,” and he is letting fans know she killed it. The single was originally on his Dawn FM album, which he is currently performing on the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour. You can see...
thesource.com
DJ Khaled Releases New Anthem and Visual “Staying Alive” FT. Drake & Lil Baby
DJ Khaled uncovers his new mega anthem and music video, “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. The new single follows the recipe of quite a few smashes the executive producer and rap stars have unleashed before. The Drake vocals came in hot on “POPSTAR,” “For Free,” and “No New Friends” to name a few . While Khaled tapped Lil Baby on the 2021 summer hit “Every Chance I Get” and platinum ranking “You Stay.”
thesource.com
Drake Tests Negative for COVID, Announces New Young Money Reunion Date
The show must go on. After testing negative for COVID-19, Drake has announced the new date for the Young Money reunion featuring himself, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne. “Negative test…positive outcome…,” Drake wrote. “This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa”
thesource.com
John Legend to Release ‘LEGEND’ Album on September 9
LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, will be released on September 9th via Republic Records. The upcoming project is a bright double album that is executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder. It is infused with an unashamed spirit of sensuality and joy, influenced by the complete vulnerability of grief, praise, and healing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'He has not passed away, sorry about that!' Lorraine's Ross King left red-faced as he accidentally says Tony Bennett, 96, is dead in TV blunder
Ross King was left red-faced after he accidentally said Tony Bennett was dead in a live TV blunder on Friday morning's Lorraine. The Los Angeles correspondent, 60, mistakenly said 'the late Tony' when speaking about the jazz legend, 96, during his segment. Presenter Ranvir Singh, who is currently filling in...
thesource.com
John Legend Speaks On How Kanye’s Pro Trump Support Affected Their Friendship
When Kanye came out in support of Donald Trump in 2018 it took many by surprise. Many thought that the artist who once said on national TV that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” when seeing the U.S.’s response to Hurricane Katrina had switched sides and was now the very person he had once been spoken up about. Not only did Ye’s support of Trump put a bad taste in many of his fans, but it also hurt some relationships with people he was once close with.
thesource.com
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
thesource.com
The Source Magazine Remembers The Beastie Boys’ MCA On His 58th Birthday
It has been ren years since the passing of Beastie Boys founding member Adam Yauch aka MCA, but his legacy stands as a testament to why he should be recognized on his born day. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the passing of the Beastie Boys co-founder, who passed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Blasts Vice-President Harris, US Officials Over Brittney Griner’s Sentence
Boosie Badazz heard the news about Brittney Griner’s 9-year Russian prison sentence and is speaking out. “How the hell this girl get nine years for a weed pen?” Boosie said. “And the USA ain’t doing nothing about it. If that was Taylor Swift, there’d be a peace treaty right now. They’d be drafting to go to war. For a weed pen. Nine years!”
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: YO! MTV Raps Debuted On MTV 34 Years Ago
34 years ago on this date, MTV premiered the first episode of the Hip Hop generated video show, YO! MTV Raps. Everybody has their own personal memory of MTV Raps. Whether it was during the era of comedians Ed Lover and Doctor Dre or during the Fab 5 Freddy reign, YMTVR gave the world its first continual, visual experience of Hip-Hop music. Not to downplay the world famous VJ Ralph McDaniels and the esteemed Video Music Box show based in NYC as well, but the scenarios, special guests, live performances, and other exclusive footage was only available on Music Television’s first Hip Hop show.
thesource.com
Doja Cat Reveals A New Buzz Cut And Shaves Her Eyebrows Off During Instagram Live
“I never liked having hair” Doja explained to her 24.1 million followers Thursday night after revealing a new buzz cut during an Instagram live. She was clearly having a transformative moment, mentally and physically and we were all here for it to listen and watch the ‘Kiss Me More’ singer let go of the very thing her fans never see, her natural hair she explains because she is constantly wearing wigs. “What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna wear it out, I don’t even sport it. ” Doja says as she talked about her decision to shave off her head. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair,” she said. The Grammy winner also explained how she’s felt “so f***ing exhausted when working out” while wearing wigs on her head. Admitting to fans how her wigs would get tacky and start pealing off of her head due to moisture and sweat and how she couldn’t focus on the workout as she was more concerned with the way she looked and how her hair was doing. “First of all, I don’t wear my hair out. I don’t wear it natural cause I don’t feel like it. It’s just a f***ing nightmare, dude. I’m over it.” she goes on to say “ What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to wear it out I don’t even sport it.”
thesource.com
The-Dream Announces New Documentary for His ‘Love/Hate’ Debut Album
The-Dream released his classic album Love/Hate 15 years ago. In celebration of the anniverary, The-Dream has announced the documentary chronicling “the album that changed everything.” The documentary is set for December 2022. The Love/Hate album was released on December 11, 2007, led by the megahit “Shawty Is Da...
thesource.com
Benny the Butcher and BSF Announces ‘Long Live DJ Shay’ Album, Release “Times is Rough” Single
Long Live DJ Shay, Benny the Butcher and Black Soprano Family’s (BSF) biggest compilation project to date, is set to be released on September 9. They also unveiled a brand-new song and music video for “Times Is Rough,” which was created by the illustrious DJ Premier, along with the album announcement.
thesource.com
Black-Owned Brand ‘Telfar’ Sees Spike In Demand After Beyoncés “Renaissance” Mention
Searches for Telfar were reportedly higher than Birkin after Beyoncé’s Renaissance mention. Black-owned independent brand Telfar saw a spike in demand following Beyoncé name dropping the brand in her new song “Summer Renaissance,” off the album Renaissance. “So elegant and raunchy, this hot couture I’m...
thesource.com
Carl Crawford Talks 1501 Certified’s Future, TikTok, “Where The Freaks” & More
In the last decade, 1501 Certified Entertainment has grown from another obscure independent outfit into one of the most talked about record labels in today’s Hip Hop with former baseball star-turned-founder and CEO Carl Crawford at the center of everything. And while the label has weathered a rollercoaster of controversy, the call-up of several of the label’s top stars to the majors, new high-powered partnerships, and several shake-ups in the ranks, Crawford’s mission has always remained the same – to be the Houston’s Barry Gordy with his own Motown Records.
Comments / 0