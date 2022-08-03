Read on southpasadenareview.com
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Chinatown Festivals, Artwalks, House of the Dragons and More: What to Do This Weekend
Chinatown is the spot to be this weekend between First Fridays on Chung King Road and Steep’s Summer Market this Saturday. Get your fill of local food, art and music both nights. Not to mention the Jerk Music and Food Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and Taste of Ecuador Sunday afternoon, to scratch that itch of cultural exchange and noshing.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-6-2022]
Got any plans for this Saturday in L.A? Want some? That’s what we’re here for. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 6) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things To Do For Saturday.
welikela.com
Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-5-2022 to 8-7-2022]
This August 5-7 in L.A. includes House of Dragon at NHM, Steep Summer Market in Chinatown, Angel City Avocado Fest, Getty Garden Concerts for Kids, Jerk Fest LA, Concerts in the Dome at Mt. Wilson, Back to the Future at The Bowl, a new D*Face exhibition, and more. Explore more options below!
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
foxla.com
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
Things to do this week: Aug. 5-11
August, with no real holiday, can feel like a boring month. Luckily, we’re in Southern California and it’s never boring here. With new exhibits to visit, one-of-a-kind immersive musical experiences and various specialty conventions and festivals, the problem is not having enough time to go to all these events.
Eater
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
The most of National Night out in Los Angeles
National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday of August. This year, it falls on August 7. The event is meant to promote relationships between members of the community and police officers, as well as raise awareness about crime and safety issues.
iebusinessdaily.com
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
NBC Los Angeles
Nonprofit ‘Regarding Her' Now Taking Applications for $20k Grants to Help LA Women Who Own Restaurants
RE:HER, a nonprofit, is now accepting applications for their $20,000 grant intended for self-identifying women who are food and beverage business owners in LA. The organization is looking for innovative and committed applicants throughout Los Angeles who have a passion for food, and contributing to their community. Regarding HER, or...
kcrw.com
What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly
LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel: Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway
The Office of Supervisor Hilda Solis, in conjunction with the City of San Gabriel, will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies at Smith Park on Saturday, August 6 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The County of Los Angeles Public Health will be onsite and offering a COVID-19...
Eater
It’s Dumpling Drama as Din Tai Fung Drops Americana for Glendale Galleria
Big news out of Glendale today, as Din Tai Fung is decamping from the Rick Caruso-owned Americana at Brand to take up a much larger piece of real estate at the adjacent Glendale Galleria. While the move is not imminent — Din Tai Fung won’t open at the Galleria until the fourth quarter of 2023 —it’s a big get for the adjacent Brookfield Properties-owned mall, which has ceded customers and business to the glossy, newer Americana over the years. Prior to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria was a hub of retail operations for the entire West Coast, event spawning brands like Massis Kabob and the Panda Express.
NBC Los Angeles
Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal
A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
Canyon News
Affordable Housing To Be Developed At Nikkei Hall
SANTA MONICA—A 58 unit affordable housing apartment complex is set to be built on what was formerly Santa Monica’s Nikkei Hall. The apartments will serve households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income level. The developer recently cleared out the...
