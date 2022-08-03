Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kasey Von Owen Hopkins, 47, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

