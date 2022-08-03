Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.

Read on www.kctv5.com
KCTV 5
2 juveniles shot, killed in Raytown
Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan. A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: After another hot day on Sunday, chance for rain and storms on Monday
Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence, Kan. A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night.
KCTV 5
Suspect in Ohio quadruple homicide arrested in Lawrence, Kan.
LAWRENCE, Kan (KCTV/AP) --- A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in the city, according to Butler Township Chief of Police John Porter. Lawrence police later said the arrest happened around 9 p.m....
KCTV 5
Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence, Kan.
Sunday will be another Storm Track 5 Weather Alert day with temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees. An isolated shower can't be ruled out but most areas will stay dry again.
KCTV 5
Fifth abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
KCTV 5
KCK man charged in connection to Capitol riot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kasey Von Owen Hopkins, 47, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: From vine to glass
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today, she heads to Somerset Ridge Winery in Paola, Kansas, to taste local wines. For more Going with Grace, click here.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing; third homicide in area since May
Sunday will be another Storm Track 5 Weather Alert day with temperatures expected to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees. An isolated shower can't be ruled out but most areas will stay dry again.
KCTV 5
Officer-involved shooting at 55th, Prospect in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An officer-involved shooting happened late Sunday night in the area of 55th and Prospect. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police confirm it happened. It’s unknown who was injured and how serious anyone was injured. This is a developing story. Stay...
KCTV 5
Police investigate Kansas City’s 98th homicide of 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 98th homicide of 2022. Police confirm the deadly shooting happened late Sunday night shortly after 10 p.m. It’s Kansas City’s fourth homicide since Thursday of last week, edging the number closer to 100. There’s no...
KCTV 5
WeCodeKC hosts ‘Summer of Code’ camp for youth in STEM, awaits permanent location
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Building computers, writing codes and making video games are just some of the things happening at Summer of Code. It’s WeCodeKC’s week-long camp giving kids and student interns real-life tech experience. " I think being exposed to technology and how technology works at...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after person found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Garfield. Police responded to the area just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced. The increase in police presence isn’t due...
KCTV 5
Authorities: Inmate inside Lansing Correctional Facility was murdered
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) --- The death of an inmate inside the Lansing Correctional Facility has been ruled a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday in the prison. Patterson, 56, was admitted to the prison on May 24, 2022 after violating his parole. He was convicted of one count of aggravated...
KCTV 5
Missouri Highway Patrol: Kansas City police officers shoot individual who charged at them with car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An individual is dead after being shot by a Kansas City police officer on Sunday night. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Kansas City police attempted to contact an individual inside a possible stolen vehicle. They add...
KCTV 5
Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Black business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month. Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else. “It gives a more personal perspective, in my opinion as well. Just...
KCTV 5
Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to a case involving a stolen skid steer and trailer. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 4, for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine. Sheriff...
KCTV 5
Commerce Bank resolves issue disrupting transactions, account balances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Commerce Bank said it has resolved an issue that was affecting transactions and account balances for some customers. The bank had received several complaints about direct deposit banking not registering Friday. The bank released a statement Friday morning saying it had an issue “affecting some...
KCTV 5
‘Part of me is dead’: Family pleads for answers after KC mother of 3 shot to death in car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Kansas City children are mourning the loss of their mother. Twenty-eight-year-old Muasheya Jackson was killed in a double shooting on Thursday night near 50th and Olive streets. “It just don’t seem right,” her 13-year-old daughter Kei-Myah Jackson told KCTV5. She described her last memory...
KCTV 5
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. On Friday, Aug. 5, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found in southeast Lawrence...
