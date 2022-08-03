Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Get Sludgy on “New Infinities”

Read on www.metalsucks.net
Beck’s Autobiographical Song ‘Loser’ Was Partially Improvised
Some hit songs aren't expertly crafted. In the case of Beck's 'Loser,' the lyrics just kind of came to him on a whim.
Marcus King Releases Silky Smooth New Single, “Blues Worse Than I Ever Had”
In my dream world, Marcus King would push up the release date for his album Young Blood, but until August 26th, I will gladly take the singles I can get. On Friday, he dropped the 5th release, “Blues Worse Than I Ever Had,” single off the upcoming album, accompanied with a live performance video from Easy Eye Sound studios. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus King (@realmarcusking) King teased the song on TikTok earlier this week […] The post Marcus King Releases Silky Smooth New Single, “Blues Worse Than I Ever Had” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Year’s Biggest Debut by a Woman
Beyoncé’s Renaissance blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman — and the second-largest week of the year overall — as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 4, according to Luminate. Notably, Renaissance — Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album — is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30, which ruled for its first six weeks on...
