Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
The Daily South
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Did you stock up on a lot of cream cheese when it was on sale and now you realize you're not going to use it all before it hits the expiration date? Or maybe you planned on making a cheesecake, purchased all the ingredients, but other things came up that took priority over your baking plans—and now you don't have enough time to make the cheesecake before the cream cheese expires?
Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe
There are many types of casseroles out there, from tuna noodle to chicken casserole, or even shepherd's pie — the list goes on and on. But, the best of these are adorned with a crispy, crunchy topping made from items such as crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, and we'd argue that you really can't beat that small texture addition.
Bon Appétit
If You Have Eggs and Tomatoes, You Have Dinner
The only thing better than a good recipe? When something's so easy to make that you don't even need one. Welcome to It's That Simple, a column where we talk you through the process of making the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed. In college, after...
thesouthernladycooks.com
ITALIAN SPAGHETTI SALAD
This Italian Spaghetti Salad is a wonderful summer treat. It’s the perfect salad to take to any potluck and I always come home with an empty dish! The Italian dressing, plus all the summer vegetables, pepperoni and salami makes this one really good. Italian Spaghetti Salad Ingredients Needed:. Thin...
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
12tomatoes.com
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
I’m a Trader Joe’s superfan – the products you definitely shouldn’t buy at the store and what to get instead
ONE Trader Joe's super fan is sharing foods she claims you should and shouldn't buy from the grocery store based on their ingredients. Glenda claims to be an ingredients expert and shares her knowledge on her Instagram page under the username @whitesugarrebel. Glenda claims that some Trader Joe's products are...
We tried 19 dairy free ice creams—here are the winners
We tried 18 different dairy free ice creams from brands like Jeni's, Oatly, Ben & Jerry's, and Van Leeuwen. Which is the best?
Thrillist
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Gets Recalled Due to Misbranding
National Ice Cream Month has closed, and now there's an ice cream recall. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon containers of its H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The company says that the ice cream has been mislabeled. It contains wheat, an allergen, but does not declare that on its label. That can be a dangerous situation for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
PopSugar
This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes
If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
7 Starbucks cold beverages under 15g of sugar
Customers can beat the heat with a variety of thirst-quenching cold beverages from Starbucks. For those looking for a refreshing sip to enjoy, here are seven Starbucks cold beverages that are full of flavor with less than 15 grams of sugar in a Grande (16 fl oz.) beverage. Cold coffee.
The Amish Hack That Will Change How You Make Homemade Bread
As of 2021, it's estimated that there are 355,660 Amish in the United States and Canada. The majority live in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and Holmes County, Ohio; Amish settlements can now be found in states such as Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, and Wyoming. (via Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies).
Easy Pickled Beets Recipe
Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
There’s a Snickers-Flavored Seasoning Blend Hitting Shelves This Month
After successfully bringing the flavor of TWIX candy bars to pantries across the country, B&G Foods has once again partnered with Mars, Incorporated to create SNICKERS Shakers Seasoning Blends. The new topping option will be available in the spice and seasoning aisles of your local grocery stores beginning next month...
According to the French, You Only Need One Thing to Keep Kitchen Odors at Bay
If there’s one essential item everyone should keep in their kitchen, it’s vinegar. This acidic ingredient makes for delicious salad dressings, pickles, and slaws, but, as many would know, it’s not just a cooking staple. Vinegar is also a fantastic kitchen cleaner. There are so many ways to use good ol’ white vinegar, and one of our favorites is to banish bad odors.
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
