Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting man in McDonald's drive-thru

Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
'Big Blue' helps officers communicate during northeast Missouri manhunt operation
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — One of the key components in helping law enforcement officers communicate during the manhunt for murder suspect Jesse Rongey over the past week has been the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Mobile Command Unit. They let KTVO get a close-up look at "Big Blue," as they...
Amtrak employee says train in deadly crash was overcrowded, unsafe in new lawsuit
CHARITON COUNTY — An Amtrak employee injured in the deadly train crash in June in Mendon said Amtrak had knowingly and negligently overcrowded the passenger train, according to a new lawsuit filed on Thursday. Carilyn White said she suffered "severe and permanent injuries" while working as a service attendant...
