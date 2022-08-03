MIAMI – About a month ago, Vicki Hankins and her husband were putting serious miles on their car while hunting for baby formula.Now, instead of long drives every few days with uncertain results, they've been able to cut down to one long trip only once or twice a month. They don't worry any more about being able to find formula -- they just know they'll have to travel to get it.Experts who are closely tracking the state of the ongoing baby formula shortage in the United States say stories like the Hankinses' are par for the course right now.Formula availability...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO