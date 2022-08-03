ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
SHIVELY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WHAS11

Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest Louisville man accused of burglarizing NuLu businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of burglarizing several businesses in NuLu was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. Lester Terry, 66, was booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday. He's facing multiple burglary charges and criminal mischief charges. LMPD asked the public for help Wednesday in tracking him down, saying...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man believed to be in his late...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Burglary#Louisville Metro Police#Lmpd
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

2 people shot in Algonquin neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man charged with murder in hit-and-run death in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 54-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man last month. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Robert Hollis was arrested Thursday on Chamberlain Lane — near Westport Road. The arrest is in connection to the death of a man at South 19th and West Jefferson streets just before 2 a.m. July 17.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot, killed inside a car in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Old Louisville, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street, near West Oak Street, around 6 p.m. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with murder after hitting two people with pickup truck, killing one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in July where one person was killed in the Russell neighborhood. Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating after woman dropped off at hospital after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated at the hospital after she shows up with birdshot wounds, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7 p.m., officers received a call to Norton Hospital on East Chestnut Street for a woman who had been dropped off with shooting injuries, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy