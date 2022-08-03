Read on www.wdrb.com
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
Double shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood injures man and woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood sent a man and woman to the hospital. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers were called to a report of a shooting about noon Sunday near 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Police arrest Louisville man accused of burglarizing NuLu businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of burglarizing several businesses in NuLu was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. Lester Terry, 66, was booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday. He's facing multiple burglary charges and criminal mischief charges. LMPD asked the public for help Wednesday in tracking him down, saying...
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man believed to be in his late...
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
Breonna Taylor supporters relieved by charges against police
Louisville activists who put in long hours protesting the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police say they felt relief this week when federal officials charged four officers.
Louisville man arrested for string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses over the past few months. Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief. According to arrest reports, Terry...
Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
Kentucky AG Defends Breonna Taylor Probe After Feds Charge Cops Involved In Her Death
In light of the federal charges issued against four former and current Louisville police officers, Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron speaks out. On August 4, following the federal civil rights charges handed down to the officers, Cameron took to his Twitter to deliver a series of tweets. “As in...
2 people shot in Algonquin neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, calls came in to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 13th Street. Officers arrived and found...
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
Louisville man charged with murder in hit-and-run death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 54-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man last month. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Robert Hollis was arrested Thursday on Chamberlain Lane — near Westport Road. The arrest is in connection to the death of a man at South 19th and West Jefferson streets just before 2 a.m. July 17.
Man shot at J. Alexander’s in east Louisville files lawsuit against restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the parking lot at J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center last year has filed a lawsuit against the business for negligence leading to his injuries in the shooting. The lawsuit in May 2021 in Jefferson Circuit Court and...
Louisville police say man shot, killed inside a car in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Old Louisville, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street, near West Oak Street, around 6 p.m. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man charged with murder after hitting two people with pickup truck, killing one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in July where one person was killed in the Russell neighborhood. Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Police investigating after woman dropped off at hospital after being shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated at the hospital after she shows up with birdshot wounds, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7 p.m., officers received a call to Norton Hospital on East Chestnut Street for a woman who had been dropped off with shooting injuries, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.
