Wisconsin district bans pride flags from classrooms

KEYT
Former Miss America Cara Mund plans to run for Congress
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018 is planning to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Cara Mund announced her candidacy Saturday and said she plans to start gathering the 1,000 signatures she needs to get on the ballot. If Mund succeeds, she will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen in November. Mund generated headlines by saying in 2018 that she had been bullied and silenced by leaders within the Miss America organization. Mund has said that her time as Miss America inspired her to be involved in public service.
KEYT
Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of...
KEYT
Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans went to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond. But some candidates running for governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP in Kentucky and elsewhere. Trump has already weighed in on Kentucky’s 2023 race for governor. He endorsed Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking a second term.
KEYT
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. School officials and Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood have placed one semiautomatic rifle in each of the county’s six schools. Each of the guns will be locked inside a safe. The action was spurred by the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May. The idea of having AR-15s in schools does not sit well with Dorothy Espelage, a UNC Chapel Hill professor who’s conducted decades of research on school safety. Espelage predicted there will be accidents with the AR-15s and said placing them in schools “doesn’t make any sense.”
KEYT
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois. WLOS-TV reports that Spearman was a 19-year-old from Etowah in western North Carolina’s Henderson County. The family told the TV station that several generations of his family had served in the Navy.
KEYT
New Mexico authorities investigate killings of 3 Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s largest city are investigating whether the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months could be connected. Albuquerque police have confirmed that detectives and federal law enforcement officers are looking for possible ties among the separate crimes. The governor, Albuquerque’s mayor and civil rights groups have raised concerns, saying violence against members of the community based on race or religion will not be tolerated. Police can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes. Two of the men were killed in the past week. Both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The other case dates to November when a Muslim man of South Asian descent was killed.
KEYT
Former Texas police chief gets 15 1/2 years for bribery
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A former West Texas police chief has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for bribery. Former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez was sentenced Friday in San Angelo after a federal jury found him guilty of bribery and mail fraud. Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Vasquez used his position as police chief from 2004 to 2016 to help a city vendor land a contract worth almost $6 million. In return, the vendor paid Vasquez more than $175,000 and provided the use of luxury suites at sporting events and a rock concert, as well as a San Antonio condo.
KEYT
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. The weather service in Jackson said Sunday that a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected. Meanwhile, more federal aid has been promised to the region.
KEYT
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California. The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
KEYT
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys. The Coast Guard said Friday that eight people were rescued. The agency described the boat as a “rustic vessel” that was making an illegal voyage with 15 migrant passengers. It was not immediately clear where the migrants were originally from. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard responded to a grounded sailing vessel that was believed to be carrying more than 100 migrants Saturday afternoon. Officials say the boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef.
