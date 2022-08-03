ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Hall-McBride is described as a white female, approximately 5’02” tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and an average build. She was last seen with a pink backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Shianne Hall-McBride’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

