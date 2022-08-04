ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears Just Called Out A Church In Los Angeles That Refused To Host Her Wedding

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rQDa_0h3f526K00

Britney Spears wasn't originally planning to tie the knot in her stunning backyard ceremony !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4cFJ_0h3f526K00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The singer just revealed that she actually wanted to host her ceremony at a Catholic church — but they turned her down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RoRW_0h3f526K00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Britney shared a photo of St. Monica Catholic Church in Los Angeles, explaining that it was where she dreamed of saying her vows.

@stmonica90403 / Via instagram.com

"This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID!!!!" Britney captioned the image, where a couple could be seen at the altar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIDhz_0h3f526K00
J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

She added that she actually wanted to go to the "beautiful" church "every Sunday," but "they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID."

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

"Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST!!!!" Britney, who was raised Southern Baptist, wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348nUU_0h3f526K00
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In a question to her followers, she asked, "Isn’t church supposed to be open to all 🤔🤷🏼‍♀️⛪️ ????"

@britneyspears / Via instagram.com

While Britney does make a good point, it is commonly required for a least one partner to be a baptized Catholic Christian in order to be married in the church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UouXA_0h3f526K00
Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fortunately, Britney seems to have loved her wedding despite not getting to use the church, recently gushing the event was the "BEST PARTY EVER !!!"

Instagram: @samasghari

And the best party ever is exactly what Britney deserves!!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Rushes To Court Over Pop Star’s Bombshell Claims That Family 'Threw Me Away & Treated Me Like Nothing'

Britney Spears' estranged father Jamie rushed back to court demanding she be deposed and using her now-deleted Instagram post to back up his argument, Radar has learned. The pop star's 70-year-old dad believes she should sit and be grilled under oath about the accusations she has made publicly. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Cinemablend

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over, So Why Is A Free Britney Lawyer Calling For New People To Be Deposed?

While Britney Spears has been living her best newlywed life while on a yacht honeymoon with Sam Asghari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal matters over her 13 year conservatorship, which finally ended in mid-November of 2021. Much of this continued legal trouble has to do with Spears’ father, Jamie, and with the two now set to head back to court in late July, a Free Britney lawyer is calling for new people to be deposed, whom she believes had a hand in Spears being placed under that conservatorship in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Stmonica90403#Glaad#Catholic Christian
TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry Chose Chaos This Week

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.If I were to describe my ideal night at a club—although “ideal” and “club” are not two words I would ever use in the same sentence—it would involve having pizza thrown at me by Katy Perry. (Frankly, pizza thrown at me by anyone.)My dream became some lucky revelers’ reality. A video went viral this week of the pop star at a Las Vegas party, where she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character

Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Day To Die’ on Hulu, A Faltering VOD Actioner With A Smattering Of Star Power

A Day to Die (Hulu) is part of the string of films Bruce Willis made in 2021 before his abrupt retirement after revelations became public of his significant cognitive decline. Shot on tight budgets and with an even tighter shooting schedule, these films usually feature the actor as a solitary heavy. He has a little bit more to do in A Day to Die, but the bar is low. A DAY TO DIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: At the outset of A Day to Die, Connor Connelly (Kevin Dillon), Brice Mason (Frank Grillo) and their elite team of operators...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy