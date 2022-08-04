Britney Spears Just Called Out A Church In Los Angeles That Refused To Host Her Wedding

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Rushes To Court Over Pop Star’s Bombshell Claims That Family 'Threw Me Away & Treated Me Like Nothing'
Britney Spears' estranged father Jamie rushed back to court demanding she be deposed and using her now-deleted Instagram post to back up his argument, Radar has learned. The pop star's 70-year-old dad believes she should sit and be grilled under oath about the accusations she has made publicly. Article continues...
Britney Spears Slams Mom Lynne Spears After Leaked Texts, Claims She Was ‘Abused’: You’re Not a ‘Perfect Parent’
Not holding back. Britney Spears slammed her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly lying about her involvement in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship after she shared their old text messages online. “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???”...
Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Rare 'Showstopping' Appearance In West Hollywood
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted out and about in West Hollywood at the ever-exclusive San Vicente Bungalows. The newlyweds were accompanied by Spears' agent, Cade Hudson. San Vicente Bungalows is a Hollywood celebrity hotspot owned by Jeff Klein known for its exclusivity and privacy afforded to its A-Lister...
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Bradley Cooper’s full dating history: All of his girlfriends and an ex-wife
Bradley Cooper in his first high-profile relationship in years as Page Six exclusively revealed he’s dating political aide Huma Abedin. Many of the actor’s exes are women of note, including several screen stars, models, and now politicos. Check out the “A Star is Born” actors full relationship history....
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is ordered by judge to be deposed about the conservatorship he presided over for 13 years
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears on Wednesday was ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to take part in a deposition about his actions heading the conservatorship the pop star was under for more than 13 years. Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie, 70, must schedule a deposition by...
Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over, So Why Is A Free Britney Lawyer Calling For New People To Be Deposed?
While Britney Spears has been living her best newlywed life while on a yacht honeymoon with Sam Asghari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal matters over her 13 year conservatorship, which finally ended in mid-November of 2021. Much of this continued legal trouble has to do with Spears’ father, Jamie, and with the two now set to head back to court in late July, a Free Britney lawyer is calling for new people to be deposed, whom she believes had a hand in Spears being placed under that conservatorship in the first place.
Britney Spears blasts the Catholic Church, says they wouldn't marry her
Britney Spears says the Catholic Church would not marry her and now-husband Sam Asghari, because she is not Catholic. The "Baby One More Time" singer shared a since-deleted Instagram of an unidentified couple getting married in a church, with a caption claiming her original plans where to get married there.
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
The ultimate awkward moment.
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
In Honor Of Chadwick Boseman And The Culture, Black And Latinx Fans Are Planning To Wear All White To "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"We are dressing in honor of those who have come before us — for the ancestors."
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry Chose Chaos This Week
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.If I were to describe my ideal night at a club—although “ideal” and “club” are not two words I would ever use in the same sentence—it would involve having pizza thrown at me by Katy Perry. (Frankly, pizza thrown at me by anyone.)My dream became some lucky revelers’ reality. A video went viral this week of the pop star at a Las Vegas party, where she...
24 Shocking “Wedding” Stories From People Who Said “I Don’t” At The Altar Or Just Never Showed Up
"The groom had been struggling for a few years, deciding whether to get married or to become a priest. The morning of the wedding, he just didn't show up."
People Are Talking About Horror Movies They Watched As Kids That Traumatized Them, And Their Stories Are YIKES
"My mom saw It had a clown in it and assumed it was a kids film, so she put it on for me and my sister to watch when we were 9 and 10."
Britney Spears Earned a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Faster Than Beyoncé
Here's a look at how, when, and why Britney Spears earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which happened years before the same happened to Beyoncé!
15 Kids Who Aren't Afraid Of Getting Ruthlessly — And Hilariously — Sarcastic With Their Parents
They can out-sarcasm you any day of the week.
KIDS・
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character
Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Day To Die’ on Hulu, A Faltering VOD Actioner With A Smattering Of Star Power
A Day to Die (Hulu) is part of the string of films Bruce Willis made in 2021 before his abrupt retirement after revelations became public of his significant cognitive decline. Shot on tight budgets and with an even tighter shooting schedule, these films usually feature the actor as a solitary heavy. He has a little bit more to do in A Day to Die, but the bar is low. A DAY TO DIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: At the outset of A Day to Die, Connor Connelly (Kevin Dillon), Brice Mason (Frank Grillo) and their elite team of operators...
