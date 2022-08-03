NYS Attorney General James joins nationwide task force aimed at reducing scam robocalls

Read on wutv29.com
Online process available for New Yorkers to choose "X" gender marker on state ID documents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that individuals who have a New York State driver's license, learner's permit, or non-driver ID can now use a new online process to choose “X” as a gender marker without having to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Albany at New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center to make an announcement on illegal guns. As part of the presser, she showcased a collection of 30 illegal guns that were confiscated statewide by as part of an investigation by State Police.
Amtrak trains will make stops at the New York State Fair to encourage statewide visitors
Town of Geddes, NY — Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation will resume direct train service to the New York State Fair this year. The train will allow visitors to skip tolls on the roads, traffic, and parking fees, as well as save gas money. Select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains will make daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the Fairgrounds.
