Montanans Impacted by Flooding in Yellowstone County May Be Eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Read on www.hazard-herald.com
Related
hazard-herald.com
Water Collection Drive H2O For Heros Is Back in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Since 2012 the Firehouse Subs Franchise has been donating water to local first responders to help combat dehydration and heat-related illness. On Saturday, select locations hosted their one-day-only water collection drive. Fire season means our first responders are going to be exposed to extremely high temperatures and...
hazard-herald.com
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
hazard-herald.com
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings
A fatality is being reported in relation to the accident on Overland Ave. Friday. Police tell us a motorcyclist lost control and hit a tree.
Comments / 0