ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
PROSPECT, KY
WHAS11

The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Oldham County, KY
Government
City
La Grange, KY
County
Oldham County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Demolition Derby#Live Music#The Oldham County Fair
WLKY.com

Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
drugstorenews.com

Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.

Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Local breweries join WDRB in the Morning for International Beer Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Raise a glass, can or bottle, it's International Beer Day!. Local breweries joined WDRB in the Morning to celebrate. Brewmaster Amelia Pillow with Shippingport Brewing Co. brought in four beers including two of its core brews, the Marge IPA and Eddy Kölsch. She talked about her start with beer and her love of making beer an art.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

A second location for Señora Arepa is in the works

The first Señora Arepa opened in 2021 in NuLu behind La Bodeguita de Mima (721 E. Market St.), bringing tastes of Venezuela to Louisville. The namesake arepa (is) a popular Latin American maize dish best described as a cross between a tortilla and a pancake, and often topped or stuffed with homemade cheese, meats, chicken, or avocado.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy