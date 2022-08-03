Read on www.wdrb.com
Break-in temporarily closes 'Tha Drippin' Crab' in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from March 2022. A restaurant in the Russell neighborhood has closed until further notice. Tha Drippin’ Crab, located at 12th and West Jefferson Street, said via Facebook on Thursday they were closed due to a recent break-in and are cleaning up inside the restaurant for guests.
Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
More than 10,000 cars showcased at 28th annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chrome and fancy cars are front and center this weekend for the 28th annual Street Rod Nationals. More than 10,000 cars are lined up and showing off at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Owners stood proudly next to their cars Saturday as fans walked by and talked cars to any and everyone.
TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
Louisville food truck will return to eastern Kentucky to continue helping feed flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his food truck will be back in eastern Kentucky on Monday to feed flood victims. The Louisville business was just in Neon, Kentucky, in Letcher County to help victims. Ramiro's dished out 400 meals in that town alone. Morning Breeze...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
Tickets for 2023 sloth experience at Louisville Zoo to go on sale soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A behind-the-scenes experience with sloths at the Louisville Zoo will take place in 2023. According to a news release, it'll run from March to August 2023 and give guests an opportunity to see how the zoo prepares the sloth's diet and visit their indoor exhibit. There...
Norton Children's Hospital 5K benefit returns to E.P. Tom Sawyer Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event that aims to raise awareness of heat-related illnesses returned Saturday to E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. More than 1,000 people laced up their shoes to run or walk throughout the park for the annual "Splash 'n' Dash." "Everyone is having a blast," said Amanda Current...
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
Local breweries join WDRB in the Morning for International Beer Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Raise a glass, can or bottle, it's International Beer Day!. Local breweries joined WDRB in the Morning to celebrate. Brewmaster Amelia Pillow with Shippingport Brewing Co. brought in four beers including two of its core brews, the Marge IPA and Eddy Kölsch. She talked about her start with beer and her love of making beer an art.
Sam’s Club’s August Savings Week returns for back-to-school shopping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As families fight the impacts of inflation, Sam’s Club in Louisville is offering their August Savings Week. The deals come just in time for back-to-school shopping. Located at 6622 Preston Highway, Sam’s Club will have nearly 100 items on sale, offering deals from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10.
A second location for Señora Arepa is in the works
The first Señora Arepa opened in 2021 in NuLu behind La Bodeguita de Mima (721 E. Market St.), bringing tastes of Venezuela to Louisville. The namesake arepa (is) a popular Latin American maize dish best described as a cross between a tortilla and a pancake, and often topped or stuffed with homemade cheese, meats, chicken, or avocado.
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
