Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect

Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Frankie Montas lasts just three innings in debut for Yankees

Ahead of last week's trade deadline, the New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes, acquiring right-handed starter Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Montas made his long-awaited debut in pinstripes on Sunday, but it was one to forget. The 29-year-old lasted only three innings, allowing six earned runs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully

Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trea Turner Throws Shade at Jarlin Garcia, Giants After On-Field Drama

The Dodgers completed another sweep of the Giants on Thursday, and the main storyline from the game was the injury that forced Clayton Kershaw’s early exit. But the sideshow entertainment came in the sixth inning from Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia, who apparently thought to himself, “My team is about to get swept by our rivals again to put us 21.5 games out of first place. This seems like the perfect time to taunt them over my strikeout of a guy who has been in the majors for five days.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
