Jets' Robert Saleh on Backup Joe Flacco: 'He Could Start in This League'

Read on bleacherreport.com
Related
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says Trey Lance Is 'Getting Better Day by Day'
Deebo Samuel is a Trey Lance believer. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver discussed the young quarterback with Tom Pelissero and Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL Network and said the improvement is noticeable as he gets more experience during training camp. "He's getting better day by day," Samuel said. "It's his...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Raiders 'Do Not Plan' on Josh Jacobs Trade Despite HOF Game Usage
The Las Vegas Raiders "are not planning on trading" veteran running back Josh Jacobs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the Raiders could likely find a market for Jacobs but "do not plan" to move the 2020 Pro Bowler because they're looking to win games now. Jacobs ran...
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: N'Keal Harry Appears to Have 'Severe' Ankle Injury
On Saturday, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry "suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported that Harry suffered the injury on the first play in team drills. He appeared...
Bleacher Report
Kareem Hunt Participates in Browns Team Drills After Contract, Trade Request Denied
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was working out with the team in 11-on-11 drills Sunday after having his trade request denied, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Breaking: Kareem Hunt has asked the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> to trade him -- and they've told him no; his best strategy would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Impactful NFL Players Returning from Injury in 2022
Everything about an NFL season can shift in an instant. A sudden change of direction, an accidental move or a mistimed hit can force franchises to reevaluate their season after a significant injury. The 2021 campaign was no different. A list of established veterans and young stars succumbed to the...
Bleacher Report
Report: NFL Changes Lowering-of-Helmet Rule After Having Trouble Fining Players
A slight change in wording could adjust how the NFL enforces its unnecessary roughness rules on lowering the helmet. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, the 2022 rulebook states: "It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent."
Bleacher Report
NFL Players With the Most To Prove In 2022 Preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially underway following Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game. While the results of these games won't count in the standings, there will be plenty of meaningful insights to discern from the upcoming action. Some of the most important revelations from these exhibition contests and training...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Ranking The Top QB-WR Stacks
A good wide receiver-quarterback stack can be the backbone of a championship fantasy football team. Stacking refers to pairing teammates on your roster. When done correctly, it gives you the high floor that comes with a target hog in a PPR league while also allowing for the upside of a big week if your quarterback and receiver happen to hook up for multiple touchdowns.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Skyy Moore Looks Like Future NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in Chiefs Lineup
Tyreek Hill may no longer be walking through the door to help the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but Skyy Moore is. Early returns from training camp are promising for the 54th overall draft pick. So much so, the idea of him emerging as a premium target in the Chiefs' high-flying offense is more plausible with each day. Moore feels like the perfect talent to be considered a preseason favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Bleacher Report
NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Becoming Concern for Rams
The 2022 NFL preseason is underway. Granted, there isn't a lot to be gleaned from the annual Hall of Fame Game. It was nice to see Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker notch a sack after being drafted first overall in 2022, and the Las Vegas Raiders looked good as a team, but most of the starters on both squads were spectators.
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson to Continue Taking QB1 Reps at Browns Practice Until NFL Appeal Wraps
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to taking the majority of snaps with the first-team offense until a decision on the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension is announced. Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will "kind of await clarity on...
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Exited Practice With Hamstring Injury, Todd Bowles Says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early after tweaking his hamstring, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Evans reached his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 114 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Since entering the NFL in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps
Training camp is a huge milestone for rookies looking to find immediate success in the NFL. Unlike the work that comes in the spring with mini camps and OTAs, the pads start coming on at training camp, and they are immersed in the competition of the league. For some, it's...
Bleacher Report
Hall of Fame Game Takeaways: Travon Walker Steals the Show
The first NFL preseason game is complete. After an offseason filled with trades and dramatic twists, consuming fresh football felt so good. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. The biggest names on each team sat this game...
Bleacher Report
Pro Athletes Who Played for Both Teams in Heated Rivalries
Rivalries are a cornerstone of professional sports. When players sign with a particular team, they recognize what opponent is most meaningful to their supporters and even the franchise itself. But sometimes, a player experiences that passion from both sides of the rivalry during their career. This is by no means...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Jon Gruden's Agent Says Leak of Ex-Raiders HC's Racist, Sexist Emails Was 'Hit Job'
Bob LaMonte, the agent of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, said Saturday the leak of his client's racist, misogynistic and anti-gay emails was a "hit job." LaMonte said the 58-year-old Gruden was in a "state of shock" after his resignation from the Raiders after information about the emails was released, per Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.
Bleacher Report
Bucs WR Chris Godwin Practices for 1st Time Since Knee Surgery
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to practice Friday for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in early January. Greg Auman of The Athletic noted the wideout was wearing a brace on his right knee. Pewter Report provided some videos from the practice session:. PewterReport @PewterReport. Godwin...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Cooper Kupp Doesn't Put Himself in His Top 5 NFL WR; Has Justin Jefferson No. 2
Coming off a historic 2021 season capped off by catching the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp has a strong argument as the best wide receiver in the NFL. Kupp, though, apparently doesn't think of himself as one of the top five wideouts in...
Bleacher Report
Realistic Expectations for Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Other 2nd-Year NFL QBs
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the annual Hall of Fame Game. While second-year Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't see the field, he will be a player to follow throughout preseason and regular-season action. He isn't the only second-year quarterback fans will be monitoring in 2022....
Comments / 0