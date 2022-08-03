City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group

Read on statesville.com
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
First it was brutally hot and then, late in the day, came a thunderstorm that ended the day early, but the Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In was still a major success for one local food ministry. “We did the best we’ve ever done,” said Bucky Edmonds, of Corvettes of Statesville....
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall. Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m. Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell. Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said...
From the moment you walk into this almost new townhome you can tell it has been meticulously maintained. After entering the foyer, you walk into the open layout that has beautiful floors throughout. The large living room has a wall of tall wainscotting along with a hand-made window seat at the front window. The spacious dining area is a great stop between the LR and kitchen. The large kitchen has plenty of storage space along with a large island for many to gather. Off the kitchen is a fantastic pocket closet for all of your WFH needs along with a drop zone that leads into the garage. Heading past the kitchen you pass the pantry which is across from a built-in buffet offering more storage and counter space. Rounding out the main floor is a screened-in porch that leads out to the backyard space. Upstairs you find the primary bedroom with a large WIC, two secondary bedrooms, a secondary bathroom, and the laundry room. Walk in and drop your things and call this home!
You'll love living in this brand new 2022 home that has never been lived in. Gorgeous 3/2 ranch home that features 1853 sq feet of living space, an open floor plan, gorgeous light LVP flooring, and a dreamy white kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and ss appliances. It's great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has two huge walk-in closets. Spa like primary bath has granite counters, a linen closet & oversized walk-in tile shower. Split bedroom plan, too. In addition to the bedrooms, this Burton floorplan features a cozy office off of the dining area with French doors for added privacy. Enjoy cool Carolina nights sitting on the back covered porch overlooking the lovely flat backyard. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/ easy access to many cities. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Lake Norman. No pets and min credit score/income verification required. Everyone over 18 must apply through rent spree. You'll love living here.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (9) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 270 flights have been delayed and dozens more are canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to Flight Aware. About 166 of these are American Airlines flights, with another 64 of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary. American...
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
A federal investigation into the Catawba Nation’s casino project in Kings Mountain is a standard review of the tribe’s agreements and operations and is not focused on the relatives of politicians receiving money from casino vendors, the Catawba said in a statement. The National Indian Gaming Commission spokesperson...
CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit a local business in Mecklenburg County, you might see a special sticker plastered on the window. On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to let Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency expire alongside the state’s -- on Aug. 15. The state of emergency was originally declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Oehler Nature Preserve sits on a clean, winding two-lane road just north of Charlotte. Subdivisions with new single-family homes surround one side. The North Prong Clark Creek runs along the back of the wooded preserves. Along the road, there are signs of construction. Orange cones and flags, some equipment is visible around the gravel access roads. Signs along the front of the preserve read: “Closed to the public.”
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
