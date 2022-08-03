ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on statesville.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries

Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall. Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m. Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell. Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000

From the moment you walk into this almost new townhome you can tell it has been meticulously maintained. After entering the foyer, you walk into the open layout that has beautiful floors throughout. The large living room has a wall of tall wainscotting along with a hand-made window seat at the front window. The spacious dining area is a great stop between the LR and kitchen. The large kitchen has plenty of storage space along with a large island for many to gather. Off the kitchen is a fantastic pocket closet for all of your WFH needs along with a drop zone that leads into the garage. Heading past the kitchen you pass the pantry which is across from a built-in buffet offering more storage and counter space. Rounding out the main floor is a screened-in porch that leads out to the backyard space. Upstairs you find the primary bedroom with a large WIC, two secondary bedrooms, a secondary bathroom, and the laundry room. Walk in and drop your things and call this home!
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,200

You'll love living in this brand new 2022 home that has never been lived in. Gorgeous 3/2 ranch home that features 1853 sq feet of living space, an open floor plan, gorgeous light LVP flooring, and a dreamy white kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and ss appliances. It's great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has two huge walk-in closets. Spa like primary bath has granite counters, a linen closet & oversized walk-in tile shower. Split bedroom plan, too. In addition to the bedrooms, this Burton floorplan features a cozy office off of the dining area with French doors for added privacy. Enjoy cool Carolina nights sitting on the back covered porch overlooking the lovely flat backyard. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/ easy access to many cities. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Lake Norman. No pets and min credit score/income verification required. Everyone over 18 must apply through rent spree. You'll love living here.
TROUTMAN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotel#Business Industry#Linus Business#Statesville Finalizes#Vance Hotel#Statesville City Council#The Ranier Group#Columbus#Civic Center
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. nature preserve, site of the worst onshore fuel spill in the U.S., still closed 2 years later

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Oehler Nature Preserve sits on a clean, winding two-lane road just north of Charlotte. Subdivisions with new single-family homes surround one side. The North Prong Clark Creek runs along the back of the wooded preserves. Along the road, there are signs of construction. Orange cones and flags, some equipment is visible around the gravel access roads. Signs along the front of the preserve read: “Closed to the public.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
UNION COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy