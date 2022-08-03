ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WVNS

WVSP gets new technology for body discovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha deputies search for missing woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man critically injured in Charleston shooting; name released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is suffering from serious injuries Friday afternoon following an argument that ended with shots fired and five people detained. According to Charleston Police, a man was shot in the head. He is identified by Charleston Police as James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. The incident...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sissonville man reported missing

SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing. Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July. Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
woay.com

Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Examiner identifies human remains found in Rhodell

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the human remains found in the Rhodell area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were positively identified as William Dustin Bowen, of Flat Top. Bowen was reportedly last seen on July 7, 2022, in […]
RHODELL, WV
Lootpress

Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners

“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man receives maximum sentence for July 2021 altercation with Charleston police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who shot a gun at Charleston police officers during a July 2021 foot pursuit received the maximum time in prison for his actions. Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango sentenced Joseph Larch on Wednesday to between three and 15 years for attempted murder and 10 years for using a gun during the commission of a felony.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Woman arrested following crash with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman was arrested Wednesday following a car crash involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. According to the department, a deputy was driving east on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston when the other person entered from Park Avenue, striking the cruiser’s passenger side. Both vehicles received significant damage.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Human skeletal remains found in Rhodell

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
RHODELL, WV
WVNT-TV

UPDATE: 17-year-old charged in Bluefield shooting

UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 2022: BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made in the August, 2, 2022 shooting on Fulton Street in Bluefield, WV. According to Bluefield PD, a 17-year-old minor was arrested. An arrest warrant was issued on August 3, 2022 for the suspect. The 17-year-old was...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
CHARLESTON, WV

