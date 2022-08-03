Read on www.wdtv.com
Related
UPDATE: Human remains found in Raleigh County have been identified
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Raleigh County. West Virginia State Police spokesman Captain Maddy tells LOOTPRESS that the human skeletal remains were found in Rhodell on land owned by Pocahontas Coal Company, off a dirt path of Tommy Creek Road.
WVSP gets new technology for body discovery
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
Kanawha deputies search for missing woman
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
Two people injured, one in custody after two shootings in Charleston
UPDATE (2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022): The Charleston Police Department (CPD) provided a couple more details on the two separate shootings in the city on Saturday night. There are no major updates, but CPD’s Sgt. Tony Hazelett tells 13 News that a BB gun was used in the first shooting at Family Dollar […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Man critically injured in Charleston shooting; name released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is suffering from serious injuries Friday afternoon following an argument that ended with shots fired and five people detained. According to Charleston Police, a man was shot in the head. He is identified by Charleston Police as James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. The incident...
Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
Sissonville man reported missing
SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing. Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July. Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
woay.com
Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
americanmilitarynews.com
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
Examiner identifies human remains found in Rhodell
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the human remains found in the Rhodell area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were positively identified as William Dustin Bowen, of Flat Top. Bowen was reportedly last seen on July 7, 2022, in […]
Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners
“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchsnetwork.com
Man receives maximum sentence for July 2021 altercation with Charleston police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who shot a gun at Charleston police officers during a July 2021 foot pursuit received the maximum time in prison for his actions. Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango sentenced Joseph Larch on Wednesday to between three and 15 years for attempted murder and 10 years for using a gun during the commission of a felony.
wchsnetwork.com
Woman arrested following crash with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman was arrested Wednesday following a car crash involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. According to the department, a deputy was driving east on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston when the other person entered from Park Avenue, striking the cruiser’s passenger side. Both vehicles received significant damage.
Human skeletal remains found in Rhodell
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
wchstv.com
Police release name of man shot in the head; five detained as investigation continues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:18 p.m. 8/5/22. Charleston police said five people were detained close to a shooting scene on the West Side on Friday afternoon after a man was shot in the head. "We believe it was an argument-style incident involving gunfire, but there are no threats...
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
WVNT-TV
UPDATE: 17-year-old charged in Bluefield shooting
UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 2022: BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made in the August, 2, 2022 shooting on Fulton Street in Bluefield, WV. According to Bluefield PD, a 17-year-old minor was arrested. An arrest warrant was issued on August 3, 2022 for the suspect. The 17-year-old was...
2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
Comments / 0