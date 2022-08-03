Read on www.mansionglobal.com
Related
mansionglobal.com
Living in Wine Country: Five Regions Beyond Napa Valley and Sonoma County
Napa Valley and Sonoma County have carved out a place on the international stage of wine. These bounteous regions in Northern California promise thriving culinary scenes, stunning landscapes, and optimal locations since they’re but a drive from San Francisco, making them attractive places to call home. While these pieces...
mansionglobal.com
How to Charm Your Way Into Your Dream Home; an Australia Estate Next to the Rainforest; and More
Personality Counts: Making a Good Impression Can Boost a Buyer’s Chances in a Competitive Market. Beyond an offer, homeowners can also be swayed by a buyer’s personal story. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. A 54-Acre Private Estate at the Edge of a Rainforest in the Australian...
mansionglobal.com
Personality Counts: Making a Good Impression Can Boost a Buyer’s Chances in a Competitive Market
It’s the dirty little secret in real estate that brokers tend to admit only in the company of one another: When it comes to winning a seller over, a buyer’s personality matters. “This whole thing with buyers and sellers is a dance of romance,” says Steven James, president...
mansionglobal.com
A 54-Acre Private Estate at the Edge of a Rainforest in the Australian Hinterlands
Price: A$6.995 million (US$4.86 million) This 54-acre Moroccan-inspired country estate on a hilltop in the picturesque Upper Orara Valley hinterlands offers a large main house, two guest villas and an apartment along with equestrian facilities and frontage on the Orara River. It’s an easy 20-minute drive to the Coffs Harbour...
Comments / 0