mansionglobal.com

Living in Wine Country: Five Regions Beyond Napa Valley and Sonoma County

Napa Valley and Sonoma County have carved out a place on the international stage of wine. These bounteous regions in Northern California promise thriving culinary scenes, stunning landscapes, and optimal locations since they’re but a drive from San Francisco, making them attractive places to call home. While these pieces...
A 54-Acre Private Estate at the Edge of a Rainforest in the Australian Hinterlands

Price: A$6.995 million (US$4.86 million) This 54-acre Moroccan-inspired country estate on a hilltop in the picturesque Upper Orara Valley hinterlands offers a large main house, two guest villas and an apartment along with equestrian facilities and frontage on the Orara River. It’s an easy 20-minute drive to the Coffs Harbour...
