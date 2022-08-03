Read on www.radio7media.com
Related
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON AUGUST 18TH AT 5 AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE, 1620 SPRINGER RD, LAWRENCEBURG.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County BOE Seeking Bids
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SEEKING BIDS FOR FUEL AND FOR GYMNASIUM SPRAY FOAM INSULATION. SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. BIDS WILL BE OPENED AUGUST 16TH BEGINNING AT 10:15.
fox17.com
Mother calls on Giles Co. school district after her special needs child beat during recess
GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate mother is calling on a local school district after she says that her daughter with special needs was bullied at Richland Junior High School. One mother says several students beat her child, but that was a year ago. She says she is...
radio7media.com
Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission to Meet
THE MT. PLEASANT PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6 IN THE TOM HARDIN ROOM AT MT. PLEASANT CITY HALL.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radio7media.com
USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY IN REGULAR SESSION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Planning Commission to Meet
THE CITY OF COLUMBIA PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET WEDNESDAY AT 4 AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting
District Governor Eddie Allred from Columbia, TN visited the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, August 8, 2022. Governor Eddie is serving as Governor of Rotary District 6760 which covers the western half of Tennessee except for Memphis. He presented an interesting program on Rotary topics including membership recruiting and engagement, giving to The Rotary Foundation, and an update on Rotary’s effort to eliminate Polio across the globe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Lincoln County, Tenn.: Results from the Aug. 4 primary election
Voters in Lincoln County, Tennessee, headed out to the polls Thursday to let their voices be heard in the 2022 primary election. Find the results below. Click here to find results for all Tennessee counties. Governor. GOP: Bill Lee, unopposed. Dem: Jason Brantley Martin, 48%; Carnita Faye Atwater, 31%; JB...
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
radio7media.com
Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County "Item of the Month" Food Distribution
THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY AUGUST 20TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 18TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE AUGUST “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS CANNED BEANS. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES DONATIONS BY CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, JOHNSON’S FOODS AND RICHLAND MARKET.
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Rescue Squad, Animal Control, Tennessee Equine Hospital work together to rescue horse from pool
The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a unique call on Thursday after a horse became stuck in a residential swimming pool. The horse named Tonto was rescued from the pool by WCRS with assistance from Williamson County Animal Control and Dr. Rena Chang from the Tennessee Equine Hospital. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Firefighters Assocation Fundraiser
LAWRENCEBURG FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION WILL BE SELLING CHANCES FOR A SPOT IN THE JUNK CAR JUMP AND RUN. THE WINNER WILL RECEIVE PAID ENTRY AND THE CAR TO RUN IN THE RACE ON SEPTEMBER 27TH AT ROTARY PARK. TICKETS WILL BE $10 A PIECE AND CAN BE PURCHASED FROM ANY LAWRENCEBURG FIRE PERSONNEL OR CAN BE PURCHASED BY STOPPING BY ANY OF THE FIRE STATIONS MON.-FRI. 8A-4P. ALL PROCEEDS WILL HELP WITH THE FUNDING TO FINISH THE FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL LOCATED AT STATION 2.
fox17.com
Maury County may close damaged road permanently instead of paying to fix it
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crumbling asphalt and a steep drop off greet neighbors along Hay Hollow road in Maury County. A tree along the road fell back in January, bringing three to four feet of asphalt down with it. Orange cones surround the missing chunk of road, while...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
WTVC
Former Hohenwald police officer arrested, charged with evidence tampering
LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Hohenwald police officer was arrested after an investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found he tampered with evidence. On Thursday, 38-year-old Travis Koch was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail, according to TBI. Last month, TBI said they...
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
WAAY-TV
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'
WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
Comments / 0