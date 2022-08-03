ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Lawrence County BOE Seeking Bids

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SEEKING BIDS FOR FUEL AND FOR GYMNASIUM SPRAY FOAM INSULATION. SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. BIDS WILL BE OPENED AUGUST 16TH BEGINNING AT 10:15.
USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY IN REGULAR SESSION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting

District Governor Eddie Allred from Columbia, TN visited the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, August 8, 2022. Governor Eddie is serving as Governor of Rotary District 6760 which covers the western half of Tennessee except for Memphis. He presented an interesting program on Rotary topics including membership recruiting and engagement, giving to The Rotary Foundation, and an update on Rotary’s effort to eliminate Polio across the globe.
Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County "Item of the Month" Food Distribution

THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY AUGUST 20TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 18TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE AUGUST “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS CANNED BEANS. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES DONATIONS BY CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, JOHNSON’S FOODS AND RICHLAND MARKET.
Lawrenceburg Firefighters Assocation Fundraiser

LAWRENCEBURG FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION WILL BE SELLING CHANCES FOR A SPOT IN THE JUNK CAR JUMP AND RUN. THE WINNER WILL RECEIVE PAID ENTRY AND THE CAR TO RUN IN THE RACE ON SEPTEMBER 27TH AT ROTARY PARK. TICKETS WILL BE $10 A PIECE AND CAN BE PURCHASED FROM ANY LAWRENCEBURG FIRE PERSONNEL OR CAN BE PURCHASED BY STOPPING BY ANY OF THE FIRE STATIONS MON.-FRI. 8A-4P. ALL PROCEEDS WILL HELP WITH THE FUNDING TO FINISH THE FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL LOCATED AT STATION 2.
THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
