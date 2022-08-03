ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

LPC Launches Business Express Initiative as One-Stop Shop for Business Owners

By BK Reader
bkreader.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bkreader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Report: East Flatbush is NYC Neighborhood with Highest Heat Vulnerability

East Flatbush has been identified as the neighborhood that is the most underserved by and in need of cooling infrastructure, according to a report from the New York City Comptroller’s office. The report, titled “Overheated, Underserved”, analyzed the availability of cooling centers across New York City during the seven-day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

A symphony in the Green-Wood Catacombs, and more: 14 things to do this weekend

Spike Lee is also hosting a pop-up sale in Fort Greene in ‘Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn’ on Saturday. What’s going on in Brooklyn this weekend, you ask? Oh, the usual: Spike Lee is personally hosting a pop-up shop in Fort Greene, there’s a masterclass in tuna fishing for […] Click here to view original web page at www.bkmag.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
bkreader.com

The Beauty and Brilliance of Badu in Brooklyn

You could feel the expressions of joy and soul pulsating through the music, bodies dancing in celebration the moment you walked into Prospect Park’s Lena Horne Bandshell on Friday. Erykah Badu was the featured performer for BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn! and everyone in attendance showed out with some incredible outfits...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy