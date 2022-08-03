Yakima County sheriff's deputies investigating homicide outside of Sunnyside

Read on www.yakimaherald.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Man killed in shootout with sheriff's deputies after fleeing into Lower Yakima Valley vineyard
A man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies early Saturday outside Zillah, the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit reported. Ezequiel Ayala, 26, was shot and died at the scene about 1:25 a.m. after firing at sheriff’s officers as he fled on foot into a Lower Valley vineyard. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Gilbert Road near the intersection with Cheyne Road, according to Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely, part of the special investigations unit.
nbcrightnow.com
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
Yakima Herald Republic
Moxee Police investigating Saturday death as a targeted killing
KIMA TV
Suspect in Sunnyside killed in shootout with police
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 1:25 a.m. near the 3900 block of Gilbert road. According to a press release, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Police...
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
Yakima Herald Republic
Deputies say suspect in Outlook homicide tried to set house on fire first
Yakima County sheriff’s investigators said whoever killed a 60-year-old Outlook man also tried to set his house on fire Wednesday morning. Detectives said that the son of Jose Martiniano Rodriguez had been the victim of a drive-by shooting on Interstate 82 the day before the incident at the home in the 900 block of South Lester Road.
Prosecutor issues ruling on Pasco police shooting of man who was stabbing officers
The decision was delayed because the prosecutor’s office was short-staffed.
Yakima County burn ban violators could face criminal charges and costly fines
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Fire officials are pleading with the public to take the Yakima County burn ban seriously because the last thing they need is to have to deal with another wildfire. State and local firefighting resources are already being strained by the more than 5,600-acre Cow Canyon...
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
Franklin, Oregon Officials Investigate Death, Possible Kidnapping
A deceased person and two missing children are being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and Deputies from Morrow County, OR. Thursday afternoon, the FCSO says they received a third-party call about a missing female who was possibly deceased near 1st Ave. in Mesa. The 'missing' component was not divulged by the FCSO, but patrols found the female who was dead, and two children were missing from the residence.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man dies in head-on collision on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish
A man was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish. Damien K. Cloud, 24, of Lyle, died at the scene after the 2004 Chevrolet Aveo he was driving south on U.S. 97 struck an oncoming truck in the northbound lane near milepost 40, about 20 miles south of Toppenish, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
Slow mail delivery may have delayed hearing for Fred Meyer murder suspect
Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot two men in the Richland Fred Meyer.
Shooting in Kennewick sends 19-year-old man to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound in what Kennewick Police describe as an apparent targeted incident. Police officers responded to a report of an assault with weapons at 1114 West 10th Avenue in Kennewick just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Officers...
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
KIMA TV
Police say man found dead in apartment in Moxee and that it was a targeted attack
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
ifiberone.com
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
Yakama Reservation’s 40+ missing person cases could be solved by forming WA cold case unit
YAKAMA NATION — Washington State Patrol’s latest list of missing indigenous persons has at least 40 cases involving people missing from the Yakama Reservation, including the oldest reported MMIW cold case in the state. A little over 50 years ago, then-16-year-old Janice Marie Hannigan vanished shortly before Christmas...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Police and Fire Respond To Early Morning Boat Fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire at 708 W. 27th Avenue early Friday morning. Police assisted to clear the residence. The fire reportedly started in a boat parked beside the house and is threatening the home. This is a developing story and we will keep you...
