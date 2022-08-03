Indianapolis boy’s book surrounding life with autistic twin brother turns into movie

Read on www.wishtv.com
Fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered at funeral
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a final farewell to fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz was 24 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 31 in Elwood. Nearly a week later, people from...
‘Pet Pals TV’: Red Hill Fiber Mill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about Red Hill Fiber Mill. Spitler met...
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Family Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Blake Trobaugh, winemaker with Daniel’s Family Vineyard. Daniel’s Family Vineyard is the official winemaker of Gen Con. Visit the website here.
Melissa Etheridge tests positive for COVID, cancels Fishers, Elkhart concerts
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge says she’s tested positive for COVID-19, causing the cancellation of Friday night’s Symphony on the Prairie concert at Conner Prairie. Sara Galer, vice president of marketing and communications for Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, shared the announcement with the news media...
Comedian Reno Collier bringing shows to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with comedy headliner Reno Collier. Collier will be appearing at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbus, IN Friday night. He’ll also be appearing in multiple other cities across Indiana including Hobart, Richmond, and Martinsville. More information about his shows and ticket...
Community Link: Helping survivors overcome the struggles of Post-traumatic stress disorder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Lydia Wood, founder and chairman of the Freedom K9 Project. “We are actually...
Pediatrician lists signs your child may be contemplating suicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s normal for kids to have bad days. But if a child is having more bad days than good ones, especially if it’s been that way for a couple of weeks, it could be a sign something is seriously wrong. “What you may notice...
GRATEFUL FEST offers music, food and pet festival!
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday August 13th for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11AM to 7PM and admission is FREE!. Pamela Terhune, Founder and President, Grateful...
1 dies on city’s westside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, a person was...
How to spot if your child is experiencing back-to-school stress
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going back to school is stressful enough, but layer the anxieties children have been experiencing living through two-and-a-half years of a pandemic on top of that and they may be feeling overwhelmed to a degree they’ve never felt before. Dr. Lucille Gotanco, child and adolescent...
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
$1,000 cash prize for random fan once Indians hit 1,000 wins at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans will have a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize when the Indianapolis Indians reach 1,000 all-time wins at Victory Field. With Sunday’s 11-8 win over the Louisville Bats, the Indians sit at 999 all-time wins on their home field, just one away from reaching 1,000 wins at ‘The Vic’.
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
Docs: Plainfield HS football assistant charged with marijuana dealing
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield Schools employees and students at the end of the 2021-2022 school year began sharing information about a man called “Coach Keys” providing or selling drugs to students, court records show. Plainfield Police Department later determined “Coach Keys” was Marquis J. Feldman, 22,...
Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Holcomb also...
Scientists move closer to cure for baldness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study reveals scientists may be closer to finding a cure for baldness. Researchers at the University of California discovered hair growth and hair loss are controlled by a single protein. The protein – or chemical – is called TGF-beta. TGF-beta has two...
One person dead after west side shooting, shootout with suspects lead to arrests
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting occurred early Saturday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According...
