Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20

ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County. The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line...
Utah man identified in Idaho drowning death

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in an accident at Pillar Falls on Saturday. The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office confirmed Corey Grant Collard had been recreating in the area when the incident occurred. According to Lori Stewart, a public information officer with the Twin Falls...
Utah Highway Patrol responds to head-on crash on U.S Highway 6

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Both directions of traffic on U.S Highway 6 were closed for a time Friday due to a head-on collision near milepost 206. According to Trooper Mike Alexander, of the Utah Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling westbound with several individuals inside. The vehicle rolled and crashed head-on into another vehicle just a little before 4 p.m.
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background

Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in

HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run in Buhl Thursday afternoon. County spokeswoman Lori Stewart says the call came in at 3:58 p.m. at 3400 North, 1100 East. Emergency crews arrived to find a male cyclist with non-life-threatening injuries. The pick-up...

